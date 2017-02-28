Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Man Utd fans react to Alex Ferguson's celebration for Ibrahimovic's free-kick

Jose Mourinho made history on Sunday by becoming the first Manchester United manager to win a major trophy in his inaugural season in charge.

A brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic was accompanied by a customary Jesse Lingard goal at Wembley in between to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton.

It was the first time the Red Devils have won the EFL Cup since 2010 but represented Mourinho's fourth triumph in the competition - matching Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough's record.

After a difficult few years for Man United supporters, their latest victory is a testament to the progress the team has made under the Portuguese boss.

Despite being stuck in sixth place in the Premier League for some time now, Mourinho's men have lost just once across all competitions since the 4-0 hammering they received at Chelsea in October.

And there is a genuine optimism around Old Trafford right now that a return to the glory days might not be that far away.

Like pretty much all of United's matches these days, the club's legendary manager Ferguson was amongst those in attendance at Wembley on Sunday.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

A camera was tracking his every move during the 90 minutes and Man United released a great clip showing his reaction to the game's opening goal.

As Ibrahimovic's free-kick curled past the outstretched hand of Fraser Forster Ferguson leaps up of his seat, sporting a beaming smile - see the video below.

We're not sure the 75-year-old ever got this excited during David Moyes' brief reign in charge a few years ago.

Just imagine how he celebrated Zlatan's 86th-minute winner!

As you can probably expect, United fans were absolutely loving their old boss' reaction. Here are the best tweets:

