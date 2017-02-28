Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

robbie savage.

Robbie Savage makes embarrassing confession about what he would do when he played badly

Robbie Savage isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. In fact, rightly or wrongly, he’s probably one of the least popular football pundits on television.

He wound up football fans during his playing career and continues to do so after hanging up his boots.

However, Savage is never afraid to say what he thinks - even if it means flying in the face of popular opinion - and he clearly loves his football.

Moreover, he obviously knows what he’s talking about. Savage made over 600 professional appearances during his career and that’s not a tally to be sniffed at.

At his peak, Savage was actually a very effective Premier League midfielder.

Okay, so he wasn’t the most technically gifted of footballers, but he’d always give 100 per cent for his teams.

If ever he played poorly, it wasn’t due to a lack of effort. He’d simply had an off-day or been outclassed by better players.

Savage makes a very honest confession

However, almost ten years after retiring, Savage had made an admission that will shock fans.

“I was the most insecure person ever, to the point where I signed for Derby and was having a shocker, you know those chat boards? I made up a name, went on them and used to say, ‘Robbie played well today, didn’t he’.” Savage said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I did! I did! I did!”

When asked what name he used, Savage responded: “I can’t remember!”

Freddie Flintoff suggested the retired midfielder may have used a name like ‘The Big Blonde’, ‘The Adonis’ or ‘The Bombshell’.

“Seriously, I was that insecure that I used to phone newspaper reporters up if I got a six or a five in the paper and say, ‘What are you taking about, what game we you at? I was at least an eight or a nine!’”

“I was so insecure as a person, I’d have the best game in the world and I’d still think, am I going to playing next week? I’d phone four, five, six different people to say I played well.”

Watch the video here...

Fans react to Savage's admission

Here’s how fans have reacted to Savage’s strange admission….

Okay, so it might be a little bit weird, but you can’t fault his honesty!

