Following weeks of fiery verbal exchanges between the two via the media, Tony Bellew and David Haye again came face-to-face during an intense press conference in Bellew's home city of Liverpool on Monday.

A rowdy, pro-Bellew crowd, welcomed Haye to the stage with a sea of boo's, jeers, and uncomplimentary chants to add to an already frustrated Haye's aggravation.

Bellew has been relentless with his verbal barrage on Haye in the lead up to the fight, with Haye himself admitting that the Liverpudlian has successfully "got under" the Londoner's skin.

However, Haye says that he plans on taking his frustrations out on Bellew this weekend, vowing to end his career in the process.

Talking to Sky Sports News, Haye said: "Yeah, of course he has got under my skin.

"I would not have taken the fight if he did not get under my skin.

"The fact that he chased me around and the fact that he jumped out of the ring after the BJ Flores fight and tried to attack me - that is stuff people don't normally do to me."

Bellew called out Haye after successfully defending his WBC cruiserweight title against BJ Flores in October, despite the fact that Bellew has never previously fought at heavyweight and will give up a significant size advantage to his opponent on Saturday night.

Speaking of Bellew's initial call out, Haye said: "It has definitely generated the interest and got the fight here but I don't know what he is going to do to survive the first couple of rounds.

"I am hoping and praying he does so it is a good fight for the fans, but I don't know what he can do. Maybe tuck up really tight and hope I don't knock him out or hope I get tired of beating him up, but all it takes is one of my shots around the side of his head and it is good night."

Haye has admitted that he doesn't see Bellew as a viable threat to him, but that he wants to put himself back in the heavyweight title picture by making a statement against the scouser on Saturday night.

"The heavyweight division will be looking at this interest even though Tony Bellew is not a bonafide heavyweight. But I am and they want to see how I fare against the WBC cruiserweight champion of the world.

"I need to go out there and do a complete and utter destruction job on Tony Bellew. I want to make sure that is it - it's over for him and that he is never fighting again.

"I don't want him to come back and start defending his titles. He has disrespected me too much for that. I need to finish his career in one fight and I will do it. I don't need many punches. I need three or four punches in a combination to finish him."

Has Haye gone too far with his 'career ending' comments? Will his size be too much for Bellew on Saturday?

