Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye claims he will end Bellew's career on Saturday night.

David Haye makes his prediction for Tony Bellew fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Following weeks of fiery verbal exchanges between the two via the media, Tony Bellew and David Haye again came face-to-face during an intense press conference in Bellew's home city of Liverpool on Monday.

A rowdy, pro-Bellew crowd, welcomed Haye to the stage with a sea of boo's, jeers, and uncomplimentary chants to add to an already frustrated Haye's aggravation.

Bellew has been relentless with his verbal barrage on Haye in the lead up to the fight, with Haye himself admitting that the Liverpudlian has successfully "got under" the Londoner's skin.

Article continues below

However, Haye says that he plans on taking his frustrations out on Bellew this weekend, vowing to end his career in the process.

Talking to Sky Sports News, Haye said: "Yeah, of course he has got under my skin.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

"I would not have taken the fight if he did not get under my skin.

"The fact that he chased me around and the fact that he jumped out of the ring after the BJ Flores fight and tried to attack me - that is stuff people don't normally do to me."

Bellew called out Haye after successfully defending his WBC cruiserweight title against BJ Flores in October, despite the fact that Bellew has never previously fought at heavyweight and will give up a significant size advantage to his opponent on Saturday night.

Speaking of Bellew's initial call out, Haye said: "It has definitely generated the interest and got the fight here but I don't know what he is going to do to survive the first couple of rounds.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Press Conference

"I am hoping and praying he does so it is a good fight for the fans, but I don't know what he can do. Maybe tuck up really tight and hope I don't knock him out or hope I get tired of beating him up, but all it takes is one of my shots around the side of his head and it is good night."

Haye has admitted that he doesn't see Bellew as a viable threat to him, but that he wants to put himself back in the heavyweight title picture by making a statement against the scouser on Saturday night.

"The heavyweight division will be looking at this interest even though Tony Bellew is not a bonafide heavyweight. But I am and they want to see how I fare against the WBC cruiserweight champion of the world.

Rolex Lounge Launch At Goldsmiths, Liverpool ONE

"I need to go out there and do a complete and utter destruction job on Tony Bellew. I want to make sure that is it - it's over for him and that he is never fighting again.

"I don't want him to come back and start defending his titles. He has disrespected me too much for that. I need to finish his career in one fight and I will do it. I don't need many punches. I need three or four punches in a combination to finish him."

Has Haye gone too far with his 'career ending' comments? Will his size be too much for Bellew on Saturday? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again