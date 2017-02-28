It takes a brave man to speak out in defence of Arsene Wenger right now.

The Arsenal boss is no stranger to criticism having failed to win a Premier League title for 13 years.

Yet, following the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League, the Frenchman is under more pressure than ever.

It's eight years since the Gunners progressed to the quarter-finals, and it's not as if they've enjoyed overwhelming success in domestic football either.

With the 'Wenger Out' brigade seemingly growing in numbers all the time, Le Professeur needs all the support he can get.

The 67-year-old has at least found an ally in Aaron Ramsey, who knows only too well what it's like to be on the receiving end of Arsenal fans' venom.

Players are letting him down

"He's been a great servant to Arsenal and great manager for me and the players," Ramsey said, per the Mirror.

“We have let him down at times. It is unfair some of the things that have been said. People are entitled to their opinion but he has been great for me personally.”

This might just be Ramsey being professional, but the Welshman's comments weren't appreciated in some quarters.

China calling

The Telegraph have it that such is Wenger's dedication to finishing the job at Arsenal that he has turned down an incredible offer of £30million a year from where else but the Chinese Super League.

That would have made him the highest-paid manager in the world, eclipsing Pep Guardiola's £15million wages at Manchester City.

A lot of the Emirates faithful will no doubt be baffled by that offer, but ultimately, it looks like they're stuck with Wenger until at least the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal face Liverpool this weekend, and after Jurgen Klopp's men were undone 3-1 by Leicester, this should be the perfect time to play them.

A defeat could have huge ramifications for Wenger, but at least it looks like he hasn't lost the dressing room just yet.

Is Ramsey right to defend Wenger? Have your say in the comments.

