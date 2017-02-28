Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dele Alli.

Watch: Dele Alli tries his hand at recreating iconic Cristiano Ronaldo freekick

At times this season, it certainly has felt like there isn't much that Tottenham man Dele Alli cannot do.

The attacking midfielder has weighed in with 12 goals in 25 Premier League outings thus far and it's easy to forget he is still only 20-years-old.

The England international has been in hot form for Spurs this year and scored in their 4-0 rout of Stoke on Sunday.

Harry Kane was, of course, the star of the show during that affair with a first-half hat-trick, and he even assisted Alli for his effort.

That tandem has yielded 29 goals in the league this season and it has seen Spurs rise to second in the table, albeit 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Alli has had his fair share of memorable moments in his relatively young career, and his screamer against France - his first goal for England - has to rank highly among them.

The former MK Dons man has plenty of time to leave his footprint on English football, but one man he will do well to eclipse now plies his trade in Spain.

That man is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid's talisman is a legend at Manchester United and he scored 118 goals during his six years at Old Trafford.

Some goals, however, are just a little bit more special than others.

Ronnie's worldie against Porto in the Champions League was just one of his magical efforts in a Red Devils shirt, but the Portuguese superstar has also proven himself to be pretty deadly from a dead ball at times.

His free kick against Portsmouth - now of League Two, but were actually a Premier League side back in the 2007-08 season - is one that will always live long in the memory.

Well, Alli tried his hand at replicating the iconic goal as part of BT Sport's Goals Recreated series and the results are mixed to say the least.

All players during the series only get four attempts, and Alli fails to score any of them.

In fact, his first effort is tamely into hit the wall, but his next two make contact with the bar.

His third is considerably over the bar to bring a close to a rather unsuccessful attempt. Mind you, we wouldn't fancy our chances of doing any better!

