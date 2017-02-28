The letter Bastian Schweinsteiger sent to referee who attempted suicide in 2011

Depression in football has been discussed a little more in recent years following several tragic deaths and suicide attempts by high-profile players, but the subject remains something of a taboo.

The mental health of match officials is discussed even less than the mental health of footballers. These people often suffer abuse from fans, the media, players and managers on a weekly basis - simply for trying to enforce the laws of the game.

Working as a referee or an assistant referee is easily the most thankless job in the sport - and by some distance - so it’s no surprise that many youngsters are put off from trying to take up the profession.

Back in November 2011 came the shocking news that Bundesliga referee Babak Rafati, 41 at the time, had attempted to end his life.

He was found by his assistants - Holger Henschel, Frank Willenborg and Patrick Ittrich - in a bath in his hotel room just two hours before he was due to take charge of the Bundesliga match between Cologne and Mainz. After the news broke of Rafati’s suicide bid, 40 minutes before kick-off, the match was called off.

Rafati has been voted as the worst official in the Bundesliga in three out of four seasons, according to the Daily Mail, and this played a part in his descent into depression.

Rafati: I wanted to finish the job

“I woke in a hospital bed. It was a terrible moment, and my first thought was that I would plan things next time I tried to kill myself and do the job properly,” Rafati was quoted as saying by The Sun. “I had been bullied for 18 months beforehand. People wanted to get rid of me for telling the truth.

“Since my suicide attempt no-one from the German FA has been in touch, but all my fellow refs got in contact.”

Rafati reveals Schweinsteiger sent him a letter

Rafati also revealed that Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was 27 at the time and playing for Bayern Munich, personally wrote to him after hearing what had happened.

“Bastian Schweinsteiger wrote me a letter that moved me greatly,” Rafati continued. “There was no ulterior motive on his part, as he knew that I would no longer be able to referee after this incident.

“He wrote: ‘Mr Rafati, people often make mistakes in life, but we simply have to make comebacks even more often. I wish you all the very best.’

“It was an incredibly big human gesture on his part.

“Depression is still a huge taboo in football. Since that time I have been working as a mind coach with three Bundesliga players.

“I can rule out wanting to kill myself again. I now know that I was crazy, and life is too beautiful to destroy oneself.”

