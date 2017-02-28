Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The letter Bastian Schweinsteiger sent to referee who attempted suicide in 2011

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Depression in football has been discussed a little more in recent years following several tragic deaths and suicide attempts by high-profile players, but the subject remains something of a taboo.

The mental health of match officials is discussed even less than the mental health of footballers. These people often suffer abuse from fans, the media, players and managers on a weekly basis - simply for trying to enforce the laws of the game.

Working as a referee or an assistant referee is easily the most thankless job in the sport - and by some distance - so it’s no surprise that many youngsters are put off from trying to take up the profession.

Article continues below

Back in November 2011 came the shocking news that Bundesliga referee Babak Rafati, 41 at the time, had attempted to end his life.

He was found by his assistants - Holger Henschel, Frank Willenborg and Patrick Ittrich - in a bath in his hotel room just two hours before he was due to take charge of the Bundesliga match between Cologne and Mainz. After the news broke of Rafati’s suicide bid, 40 minutes before kick-off, the match was called off.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Rafati has been voted as the worst official in the Bundesliga in three out of four seasons, according to the Daily Mail, and this played a part in his descent into depression.

RESTRICTIONS / EMBARGO - ONLINE CLIENTS

Rafati: I wanted to finish the job

“I woke in a hospital bed. It was a terrible moment, and my first thought was that I would plan things next time I tried to kill myself and do the job properly,” Rafati was quoted as saying by The Sun. “I had been bullied for 18 months beforehand. People wanted to get rid of me for telling the truth.

(FILES) Photo taken on October 15, 2011

“Since my suicide attempt no-one from the German FA has been in touch, but all my fellow refs got in contact.”

Rafati reveals Schweinsteiger sent him a letter

Rafati also revealed that Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was 27 at the time and playing for Bayern Munich, personally wrote to him after hearing what had happened.

“Bastian Schweinsteiger wrote me a letter that moved me greatly,” Rafati continued. “There was no ulterior motive on his part, as he knew that I would no longer be able to referee after this incident.

“He wrote: ‘Mr Rafati, people often make mistakes in life, but we simply have to make comebacks even more often. I wish you all the very best.’

Bayern Munich player Bastian Schweinstei

“It was an incredibly big human gesture on his part.

“Depression is still a huge taboo in football. Since that time I have been working as a mind coach with three Bundesliga players.

“I can rule out wanting to kill myself again. I now know that I was crazy, and life is too beautiful to destroy oneself.”

What a man

Bastian, we take our hats off to you - what a lovely thing to do.

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again