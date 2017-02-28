Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Serena Williams.

Serena Williams shocks two fans with a cheeky late night request

It's not often than fans get a chance to get close to a star as big as Serena Williams, and it's even rarer that she'll approach you, but two lucky amateur tennis players got the shock of their lives while taking in a late night game.

Williams took to her Snapchat feed on Monday night to post a story after seemingly growing bored at walking her dog, Chip.

She and her friend happened to pass by a local tennis court where they spotted two players taking each other on.

Amused by her own idea, she joked at how funny it would be to see their faces if she just casually rocked up and asked to play the winner.

So instead of just joking about it and moving on, that's exactly what she did as you can see in the video below.

The players already appeared to have spotted her as she explains that she heard one of them say her name.

But nevertheless she approaches the fence to ask the question, and you can clearly hear one of the players sound delighted at recognising the greatest female tennis player in history checking if she can join in. The man's friend soon runs over to laughs all round.

However, she had to make the point of her shoes not being up to scratch as she'd forgone her Nike's in favour of a cosy looking pair of boots.

And sadly, while all we see of the action is the winner of the men's game hitting the net with a return, the story shows that inevitably, Serena came out on top.

As the video finishes she turns to the camera and exclaims "So the moral of the story is you never know when I'm coming to a tennis court near you."

Clearly! We're grabbing our rackets and heading out now!



