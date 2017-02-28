Over the course of his distinguished NBA career, Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard has owned the Boston Celtics.

In 36 games against Boston, Howard has averaged 16.0 points and 12.2 rebounds while rejecting a total of 84 shots.

He was in the midst of yet another dominant performance on Monday night when the Hawks traveled to take on the Celtics, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds with two blocks through 27 minutes.

However, after two technical fouls (the second of which due to hanging on the rim), he was ejected in the third quarter, thus leaving the Hawks without their interior threat.

After being called for the very debatable second tech, Howard left the court and headed toward the visitor’s locker room, but not before doing his best to troll a poor Celtics fan on the way. Check out the hilarious interaction below.

Taking off his game-worn jersey, Howard made it seem as though he was going to give it to the Celtics fan right in front of him, but instead, he faked her out and reached all the way to his left to give it to an unsuspecting Hawks supporter.

That’s cold.

However, it’s not his most savage moment this season. Jeremy Lin was the victim of that.

Say what you want about Howard as a player at this point in his career, but he’s one of the most electric and unpredictable players to watch in the entire NBA.

Through 54 games this season, the 31-year-old is putting up 13.4 points and 12.9 rebounds for the surging 33-26 Hawks.