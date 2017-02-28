Paul Pogba involved in heated altercation in Manchester curry house

Even though Paul Pogba was at Old Trafford during Manchester United's various successes under Sir Alex Ferguson in his first spell, you could just tell from the celebrations on Sunday that the EFL Cup win meant a lot.

The French midfielder wasn't quite at his devastating best over the course of the 90 minutes but still put a big shift in to help his team claim a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton.

Arguably his greatest moment of the match came in the first half when he took two Saints players completely out the game with a wonderful first touch - see below.

Following the cup final win, Jose Mourinho has rewarded his players with a couple of days off to recuperate and Pogba was spotted in a popular curry house in Manchester's city centre on Monday night.

However, things turned quite nasty as he became involved in an altercation with a couple of supporters.

Footage has emerged, via The Sun, of Pogba being Snapchatted by some fans just minding his own business in Akbar's curry house before they eventually plucked up the courage to ask the world's most expensive player for an autograph.

Much to their dismay, though, Pogba declined the request which prompted an angry reaction from the supporters, who then accused him of being disrespectful.

The video then shows the Man Utd star being backed into a corner of the room while the furious fans are being held back.

The Sun also claim things got so heated a plate was even thrown at Pogba, although that doesn't seem to appear in the footage provided.

"The row escalated very quickly and it looked like there was going to be punches thrown," one unnamed eye-witness told the British tabloid.

"The lads were furious that Pogba had the nerve to say no to their request for an autograph.

"But Pogba was enjoying a quiet meal with friends and felt uncomfortable with the attention.

"They were desperately trying to square up to him and it could easily have turned physical if it weren't for the staff and their pals holding them back."

"As the world's most expensive footballer, he's an easy target for lads trying to show off like that. He dealt with it very well."

The police were called, however, by the time an officer responded, the situation had calmed down and the various people involved had left.

“Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a restaurant in Liverpool Road, Manchester, just after 11.40pm on Monday, February 20," a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

“When an officer called back, the line got cut off. When the officer did get through, the people involved in the disturbance had already dispersed.

“No further complaints were made after that.”

