Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Paul Pogba involved in heated altercation in Manchester curry house

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even though Paul Pogba was at Old Trafford during Manchester United's various successes under Sir Alex Ferguson in his first spell, you could just tell from the celebrations on Sunday that the EFL Cup win meant a lot.

The French midfielder wasn't quite at his devastating best over the course of the 90 minutes but still put a big shift in to help his team claim a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton.

Arguably his greatest moment of the match came in the first half when he took two Saints players completely out the game with a wonderful first touch - see below.

Article continues below

Following the cup final win, Jose Mourinho has rewarded his players with a couple of days off to recuperate and Pogba was spotted in a popular curry house in Manchester's city centre on Monday night.

However, things turned quite nasty as he became involved in an altercation with a couple of supporters.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Footage has emerged, via The Sun, of Pogba being Snapchatted by some fans just minding his own business in Akbar's curry house before they eventually plucked up the courage to ask the world's most expensive player for an autograph.

Much to their dismay, though, Pogba declined the request which prompted an angry reaction from the supporters, who then accused him of being disrespectful.

The video then shows the Man Utd star being backed into a corner of the room while the furious fans are being held back.

The Sun also claim things got so heated a plate was even thrown at Pogba, although that doesn't seem to appear in the footage provided.

"The row escalated very quickly and it looked like there was going to be punches thrown," one unnamed eye-witness told the British tabloid.

p1ba2c8rjd1a8h1c9m160enjqv3ib.jpg

"The lads were furious that Pogba had the nerve to say no to their request for an autograph.

"But Pogba was enjoying a quiet meal with friends and felt uncomfortable with the attention.

p1ba2cs07p19874v24k770o1vd.jpg

p1ba2d11fh2agaa51mgh1i6d1s2mf.jpg

"They were desperately trying to square up to him and it could easily have turned physical if it weren't for the staff and their pals holding them back."

"As the world's most expensive footballer, he's an easy target for lads trying to show off like that. He dealt with it very well."

The police were called, however, by the time an officer responded, the situation had calmed down and the various people involved had left.

p1ba2d1thr1o181onm1clk1b9nfc1h.jpg

“Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a restaurant in Liverpool Road, Manchester, just after 11.40pm on Monday, February 20," a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

“When an officer called back, the line got cut off. When the officer did get through, the people involved in the disturbance had already dispersed.

“No further complaints were made after that.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again