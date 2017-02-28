We're only nine months into Jose Mourinho's reign as Manchester United boss, but the Portuguese already has a major trophy under his belt.

The Red Devils' 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final means the self-proclaimed Special One is the first manager in the club's history to win silverware in his debut season.

If he wasn't already pretty high in the fans' estimations, he certainly will be now.

Trophies have been relatively sparse since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, with the 2016 FA Cup the only other cup United have won since then.

Mind you, while winning things is important, it's fair to say that even under Mourinho, United have been a little underwhelming in the league.

They currently sit 15 points behind league-leaders Chelsea. Instead of striving for the title, United are really aiming just to get into the top four, which they're two points behind.

So, while Mourinho has plenty of admirers, he still has a way to go to prove himself as a long-term successor to Fergie.

Roy Keane is angry, water is wet

Roy Keane certainly isn't impressed. Then again, Roy Keane is rarely happy about anything, so it probably shouldn't keep Mourinho up at night.

"I’ve very little time for Mourinho," he said, per the Mirror.

"I look at United and the run they’re on now. They're sixth in the league. People are like, 'I can see progress' - [but] they're sixth in the league. They've beaten no one in three months.

"I judge United on the big games. Chelsea and one or two others are coming up now. If you want to play for United and be successful they are the games you have to be winning."

To be fair, Keane was speaking ahead of their exploits at Wembley, but it seems unlikely he'll have changed his opinion based on a nervy win over Southampton.

The Irishman won the league seven times over the course of an illustrious career at Old Trafford, so it's no wonder he has such high expectations.

There's no doubt that Mourinho's project is a work in progress, though. It'll definitely be interesting to see how United get on against the big sides next season when the manager's really had time to make his mark.

