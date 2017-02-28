It’s no secret that Jamie Carragher grew up as a passionate Everton supporter.

“I went to matches at Everton and don't forget them because I played for Liverpool,” the retired centre-back told the Daily Mail last year. “Liverpool came in for me first at the age of nine, I spent two or three years there and then I went to Everton because I was a fan.

“I let my heart rule my head but I knew within six weeks that I had made a mistake but in those days you had to stay for the year. I went back to Liverpool the following year. I was still an Everton fan while playing for Liverpool's reserves. It only changed when I went to the first team.”

And so for 21 years now, Carragher has been a die-hard red.

Even after hanging up his boots in 2013, there was never any danger of the Bootle-born star turning back to the blue half of Merseyside. Far too much water had passed under that particular bridge.

No wonder Liverpool fans were shocked to see this...

With that in mind, you can understand why Liverpool fans were a bit shocked this afternoon to see a photo of Carragher wearing Everton kit alongside Romelu Lukaku.

And no, this has not been Photoshopped.

Carragher: I'd rather have Kane than Lukaku

Less than 24 hours earlier and Carragher had stated on Monday Night Football that he’d rather have Tottenham’s Harry Kane in his team over Lukaku - although he admitted the Belgian striker has the potential to become an even better player than the England star.

“At this moment, I think Harry Kane has the slight edge on Lukaku, but I would say Lukaku has the potential to be better than Kane because he's got physical attributes that Harry Kane hasn't got; power, pace and aerial ability. Without a doubt right now its Kane, but Lukaku has still got more potential to get out of himself,” Carragher was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“With Lukaku you can't help but draw comparisons with Didier Drogba because of his size, power and pace. I've been critical of him in the past and one of my big criticisms of him is when he doesn't score sometimes you don't see him.

“Drogba could play in a game and still be man of the match without scoring. He could dominate a back four or two centre-backs. When Lukaku doesn't score I still feel he should be having a major impact on the game and that's something going forward that he's got to do.

“Great players don't just perform themselves, they affect other people. I think he's definitely got the potential to be world class with his goalscoring record. I just think if he could improve and become an all-round player he'd be well on his way to getting there.”

Video: Lukaku takes on Carragher in one-v-one

Whether Carragher’s comments led to him and the Sky Sports team ending up at Everton’s training ground this afternoon is unclear, but the retired defender ended up taking on Lukaku in a little one-v-one.

The footage has been uploaded to Instagram by Everton - and you can tell Carragher hasn’t played for a few years…

Lukaku made light work of the pundit.

Just imagine what Kane would have done to him…

