Watch: Wonderkid Youri Tielemans scores three incredible wonder goals inside six days

There are always wonderkids on FIFA or Football Manager that people get attached to and, without even seeing a real life game, many assume are superstars.

Of course, for every Gabriel Jesus and Ousmane Dembele there is a Freddy Adu and a Cherno Samba, but one starlet in Europe is living up to the billing lately.

That man is Anderlecht's midfielder Youri Tielemans, still just 19-years-old.

The Belgian wonderkid has been a player gamers should snap up for a couple of seasons now, and having made two appearances for the ultra-competitive Belgian national team, he is starting to establish himself.

For those who have not seen Tielemans play, he is a skillful midfielder who has plenty of vision and can, apparently, hit the ball from distance.

Well, the wonderkid has gone to great lengths over the past seven days to show everyone the scouts on FIFA 17 have got his profile spot on.

Starting with a brace in the 4-1 win against Oostende, the youngster scored two stunning long-range efforts from 30-yards plus, but, even more remarkably, he scored one with his right foot and one with the left.

Then, just six days later against Genk, the two-time Belgian Young Player of the Year was at it again as he screamed an effort right down the throat of the helpless 'keeper from a similar distance.

Take a look at the efforts below - they really are special.

FIFA 17 must have saw his incredible efforts coming as in their career mode, Tielemans grows to an overall rating of 90 with 99 long shots.

Needless to say how handy that attribute can be on the game. Even in FIFA Ultimate Team, he has a rating of 77 but has a useful 80 rating for long shots and 85 for shot power.

Manchester United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with the Belgian maestro in the past and it seems only a matter of time before we see a European heavyweight spend big on the goalscoring midfielder.

According to Anderlecht sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck, it will cost a pretty penny to get him.

"It will have to be much more than the €17 million (£14.4 million) Wilfred Ndidi (was signed by Leicester for).

“I have a sum in my head but I will not say. Everything depends on the clubs to come."

