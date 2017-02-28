Marouane Fellaini explains what Zlatan has really done for Man United

It's taken a while for them to get back on track, but Manchester United are finally starting to look the fearsome prospect that they became under Sir Alex Ferguson.

This week saw the club collect the EFL Cup, making Jose Mourinho the first manager in the club's history to pick up a trophy in his maiden campaign.

And while they've often looked disjointed, there has been one shining beacon throughout the year: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Article continues below

Many felt that at 35 the Swedish striker would be too old to make a serious impact on the Premier League, but he has once again proved his doubters wrong by hitting 26 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

He played a big part in helping United overcome Southampton on Sunday, too, scoring a sublime free kick and a late header to claim the EFL Cup.

Article continues below

And now Marouane Fellaini has spoken up about what Zlatan has done for the side, as he believes that his performances on the pitch and his attitude on the training ground have helped make United act like winners again.

"We can thank Zlatan because he's there at the right moment, he scores goals," the Belgium midfielder said, as per the Mirror.

"He's a very important player. But everyone has been in important in all the games. I have a good relationship with him.

"Everyone knows he's a great player, that he works hard, that he has his character and that he always wants to win, you see that in training.

"During games, he's the first one to want to win. And that desire to win is good for the team."

Fellaini also thanked Mourinho for keeping faith in him following a difficult spell with the fans.

But he revealed that the manager always had faith in him.

Thanks to the manager

"In May, he called me to tell me he was counting on me," he added.

"From the start, he gave me confidence. I have always had a very good relationship with him. After my goal against Hull I went to him to thank him because he had protected me in difficult times.

"He's a winner who has won trophies everywhere he has gone and I have a great relationship with him.

"I try to apply what he tells me. Mourinho knows my qualities, where I can be a threat or where I can be important. Am I his Special One? I'm there for the team, I am a team player."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms