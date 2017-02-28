Insight behind the controversial tactics that left England frustrated at Twickenham

The Italians proved quite a test for the Six Nations favourites in what proved to be a controversial tactic that left the England team having to ask the referee for advice.

Italy were able to stand in what would normally be deemed as an offside position because they were not challenging England at the breakdown, a tactic that a former World Cup winner Brendan Venter proposed to the Italian coach Conor O'Shea days before the game at Twickenham.

The Azzurri were looking to bounce back from heavy defeats to Ireland and Wales earlier in the tournament, and were given an outside chance of 50-1 to beat an English side looking to win their tenth straight match and equal the Six Nations record.

One can comprehend the decision to go for a different approach by the Italians and it is one that very nearly paid off.

"I've got this idea," Venter proposed to O'Shea. "Please, please don't think I am mad. Hear me out."

Venter, who combines rugby coaching techniques with running a medical practice in Cape Town, believed this idea of ruckless rugby would not only leave England frustrated, but also give the Italians some chance of getting a result.

Part of the factor in O'Shea accepting the tactics from Venter was what former England World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward had said to him after he picked him for London Irish back in 1995.

"Clive said to me, 'Conor, the problem with you guys in Ireland is that you never think differently.'"

This had clearly struck a chord with the Irish coach, who used a ploy well outside the box when attempting to derail England's bid for back-to-back Grand Slams.

When O'Shea explained the plan to the rest of his coaching staff, one of them put their arm round him and said, "This could be like Mauro!"

Mauro Bergamasco was the man charged with playing scrum-half the last time the Italians attempted a stunt like this, however, in 2009, again at Twickenham, the stunt terribly backfired.

"Let's roll the dice and see what happens," O'Shea proclaimed before the game, and that's exactly what they did.

Italy were able to expose the hosts lack of mental flexibility and naivety and not knowing the rules of the game, leading them to panic and not play their usual game.

This clearly had the desired effect, with the England fly-half, who was making his 50th appearance for his country, having one of the worst kicking performances of his career.

The lack of committing men to the break down except for the initial tackler meant that no ruck was formed and therefore the Italians could not be offside and were able to stop the passes from the scrum-half.

O'Shea expressed that if this tactic backfired he would take all the blame, so he told his players to stick to the plan no matter what.

These tactics irritated not only the team, but the coaching staff, and Eddie Jones threatened to retire if these tactics were repeated in the future.

However, Venter took to Twitter to defend his actions.

"The object was to beat ­England, not keep the score down, we needed turnovers and got them. If Italy were better ­conditioned they could have beaten England. Just ran out of gas."

What he meant by this is that the Italians were leading up until half time and were within two points of England heading into the final ten minutes, however, they finally succumbed to exhaustion and England were able to score again, eventually winning the game 36-15.

"Life is about hope. If you have hope, you have got something to aim for,” O'Shea said after the game, and what then is left to wonder, does this result show the potential mental weakness of the England team, or is it a way of playing rugby that should be deemed a crime against the sport?

