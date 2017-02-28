When Kevin Durant decided not to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, many believed the Washington Wizards had a chance to sign the star forward.

After all, Durant grew up in the D.C. metro area, so the Wizards could offer him a chance to return home.

However, after signing with the Golden State Warriors instead, Durant made a surprising revelation.

According to a Washington Post article, Durant said the fact that the Wizards play in his hometown is exactly why he didn't sign there this offseason:

“I don’t want to open up anything in the past, but I really just didn’t want to play at home,” Durant said. “It was nothing about the fans. Being at home, I was so happy with that part of my life — playing at home, being in front of friends, hanging with friends and family every day. That was a part of my life that has come and gone. “I was like, I’m trying to build a second part of my life as a man living in a different part of the country, just trying to do different things. I did everything I was supposed to do in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, I felt. Now it’s time to do something new. I didn’t want to come back. That’s just my thought process behind it. It had nothing to do with basketball, the fans, the city. “It was just like, ‘All right, that part of my life I’ve conquered already. What’s next?’”

Durant had a tough childhood in the D.C. area and basketball became a way to escape that life, which he did when he attended college at Texas.

As Durant and the Wizards prepare to play against the Wizards in Washington on Tuesday night, Durant's comments aren't likely to be received well by the home crowd.

Though it's tough to blame Durant for wanting to create a better life for himself away from the conditions in which he grew up, the Wizards also can't be blamed for feeling upset that they missed out on a star who is currently averaging 25.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.