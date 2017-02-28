At 24-36, the New York Knicks are having a wildly underwhelming season.

After adding both Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah in the offseason to complement Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, the general consensus was that the Knicks would at least be a playoff team in the recently-weak Eastern Conference.

However, they’re currently in 12th place and are out of the playoff picture at this point.

Noah has been battling injuries all season and was also recently deemed out for the rest of the year.

After surprisingly releasing veteran point guard Brandon Jennings on Monday, the Knicks are in a state of disarray.

They couldn’t trade Melo. Rose hasn’t fit in with the team on the court and infamously didn’t show up to a game without telling anyone earlier in the season.

Phil Jackson has proven that he’s an ineffective GM and Knicks owner James Dolan angered an entire fanbase with his handling of the whole Charles Oakley situation.

It’s definitely a tough time to be a Knicks fan.

And it might get a little more dramatic.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, there are rumors swirling that the organization might release the former MVP before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ironically, this comes just a few days after Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, made it clear that his client wants to stay with the Knicks long-term.

While on the surface it may seem nonsensical to waive him, James Herbert of CBS Sports makes a logical argument.

“If it wasn’t already clear that New York’s Rose experiment failed, it should be now. On an individual level, the former MVP has been fine this season, perhaps a little better than expected. In 50 games, he has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 46.2 percent and showing an ability to get into the paint and score at the rim that the Knicks desperately needed.”

Defensively, he’s been even worse. “Those numbers, however, do not capture the harmful effect he has had on New York’s defense -- when he’s been on the court, the team has had a 111.6 defensive rating, worse than any of his teammates,” Herbert noted.

He went on, “As a poor defender and an unreliable outside shooter (Rose is making 23.6 percent of his 3-pointers this season, his worst mark since he was a rookie), there is a ceiling on how much he can help a team right now. The conundrum is that the only way he can be effective is by having the ball in his hands, but he’s not an efficient enough scorer or effective enough distributor to command full control of an offense.”

Therefore, it wouldn’t be crazy for the Knicks, who were reportedly shopping Rose before the trade deadline and clearly don't have an interest in re-signing Rose, to simply let him go sooner rather than later, even if they don’t receive anything or anyone in return.