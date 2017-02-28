The Italians managed to frustrate the Six Nation favourites in a controversial display at Twickenham on Sunday.

The underdogs were surprisingly leading at half time 8-5, before eventually running out of steam in the final ten minutes, going on to lose the game 36-15.

The reason the game drew so much criticism from an England perspective was due to the unique Italian tactic of ruckless rugby, something suggested to Azzurri coach Conor O'Shea by former World Cup winner Brendan Venter.

Article continues below

The Italian strategy was to frustrate England by not committing men to the breakdown and therefore a ruck would not be formed, meaning there was no offside and the players were able to stand within the England back-line, breaking up play and intercepting passes.

The tactic obviously worked with England's mental flexibility called into question and having to rely on the Italians to flop in the last ten minutes in order to seal their tenth consecutive Six Nations victory.

Article continues below

In fact, the tactic frustrated the England team so much they went to seek advice from the referee, who responded with: "I'm the referee, not the coach."

With England being 5-3 down with five minutes to go until half-time, the England captain Dylan Hartley and flanker James Haskell went to the referee for clarification of the rules.

Haskell asked: "What do we need to do for it to be a ruck," to which the referee replied, "you will need to find a solution with your coach."

The England team were clearly naive to the offside rule and therefore wanted to know exactly what the rule was.

These tactics performed by Italy left the England coach Eddie Jones furious and threatened to resign if anything like this happened again in the future.

Although, despite the Italians giving everything, they were eventually undone in the last ten minutes when England scored three tries to secure the game 36-15.

However, the scoreline does not tell the whole story with the Italians trailing 15-17 until the 69th minute before the try broke both their spirit and their confidence.

This victory means England are still on course for their second Grand Slam in as many years, however, their final two opponents Scotland and Ireland will see this game as a potential weakness in their mentality and something they will hope to exploit in the coming weeks.

We will have to see whether England will keep their nerve and prove the bookies right in putting them hot favourites to win another Six Nations Grand Slam.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms