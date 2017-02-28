Official online NBA destination in the UK

Deron Williams.

Deron Williams heaps praise on LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been active players on the free agent market in the days following the trade deadline, adding some veteran star power to their roster.

On Monday, the team added former All-Star point guard Deron Williams to the roster as a backup for current starter Kyrie Irving.

Adding Williams, who had been toiling away for the struggling Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference, provides the team with more veteran leadership for the stretch run.

On Monday, Williams explained why he decided to team up with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in an ESPN.com article:

"At the end of the day, I just felt like this was the best fit for me," said Williams, speaking to reporters in the hallway outside the Cavs' locker room shortly before Cleveland hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. "It was a team that showed interest in the offseason in signing me and one - I think my name was thrown around all season and so I know a lot of the guys on the team, you know playing with LeBron [James] in the Olympics.

"I played with Kyle [Korver] and he's one of my good friends and we still talk [to this day]. I just feel like I'll be comfortable here. I'll have a significant role here, with the need for a backup for Kyrie [Irving] and also being able to play with Kyrie. We get a chance to play together and of course competing for a championship is something that I haven't had a chance to do."

Williams and Korver shared the court together in Utah when both were members of the Jazz. Williams was also a part of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning Team USA squads.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists this season, but won't need to do that much every night for the star-studded Cavaliers. As long as he can provide a calm veteran presence to guide the team's second unit, Cleveland is getting a steal.

And, more help may be on the way for the Cavs, as Williams' Dallas teammate, center Andrew Bogut, may also be on his way to Cleveland when the Philadelphia 76ers buy out his contract.

Clearly, being the defending NBA champions has its perks in terms of landing some of the league's top veteran free agents.

Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James
NBA Playoffs

