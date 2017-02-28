Paul Konchesky linked with making bizarre move away from Gillingham

Six-and-a-half years ago Paul Konchesky made the biggest move of his career from Fulham to Liverpool.

It was supposed to signal the start of a new chapter for the left-back and even he must have had his sights on reclaiming a spot for England when he arrived at Anfield.

While it certainly signalled a new chapter it definitely wasn't the one he would have liked.

Less than a year later, Konchesky was shipped out and, bar playing a key role in Leicester's promotion to the Premier League in 2014, has gradually been on the decline ever since.

The two-time England international joined Gillingham at the start of the season after being released by the Foxes back in the summer but could well be on the move again - and it's a bizarre one.

According to the Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo - via The Sun - the former West Ham and Fulham ace is on the verge of dropping out of the Football League completely with a switch to Billericay Town.

After falling out of favour at Gillingham since Ady Pennock took charge in January, Konchesky is believed to be close to moving to Billericay, who currently sit mid-table in the Ryman Premier League - the seventh tier of the English football pyramid and four lower than League One.

Billericay's ambitious new owner Glenn Tamplin tweeted: "#Bigbigbiggun just signed for BTFC" on Monday but the club are yet to reveal exactly who it is.

For someone who has played in finals of the FA Cup and Europa League, Billericay's New Lodge ground will certainly bring Konchesky back down to earth with an average attendance of just over 300.

It feels like more and more experienced professionals and trying their hand further down the divisions these days but this potential switch has got to be among the biggest falls from grace in recent memory.

