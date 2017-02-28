That’s come from effort as much as personnel, he claims.

“It doesn’t matter who we play. The focus is on us. We watch film on the other teams but our focus is on our intensity and our effort. That’s what we mainly focus on, what we need to do.

“We will watch film on other teams but the focus is on what the Hawks can do, what I can do personally, what can Paul or Baze (Kent Bazemore) or Tim (Hardway) do, what we can do as individuals.”

At times, you wonder if Howard misses the carefree spirit he once embodied on the floor, the guys dressed in a superhero costume to win the Slam Dunk Contest, the All-Star status.

Even as a veteran, he remains a natural gregarious showman. However, the alley-oops that rocked buildings from coast to coast aren’t as frequent in Atlanta as they were elsewhere.

That’s down to familiarity, he says. Some teams insert that into their daily routine, others are not highlight driven. “They were so used to playing with Al Horford who wasn’t a guy who caught a lot of lobs,” he says of the Hawks previous totem.