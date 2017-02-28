Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Three incredible facts about James Harden’s Monday night performance against the Pacers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Houston Rockets were defeated 117-108 by the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, but point guard James Harden continued his historic season in the process.

Posting 25 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists on the evening, Harden’s performance was actually slightly underwhelming based on his incredible standard of play this season since he went just 5-of-17 from the field.

On the year, he averages 28.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and an NBA-leading 11.3 assists per game.

Considering the shoot-first, offense-only type of player that he was just a couple seasons ago, his progression and evolution into one of the game’s top distributers has been incredible to watch.

Here are a few incredible facts about Harden’s Monday night performance.

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets

First, his double-double put him in some solid company.

Anytime a player’s name comes up beside Hakeem Olajuwon, it’s a good sign.

Secondly, it was his 38th 20-point, 10-assist performance this year, which is astounding given his career path.

Note that he played 534 games before 2016-2017 and 61 during this season. That’s amazing and shows his clear progression under Mike D’Antoni’s run-and-gun offensive system.

He also passed the 13,000 point threshold in the game.

At 27-years-old, just 27 active players in the NBA have accrued more career points than Harden, who currently ranks 199th on the all-time scoring list.

If he continues at his current pace over the next handful of seasons, the sky’s the limit for Harden and his growing legacy.

In the short-term, it’ll be must-watch basketball down the stretch of this season as Harden and former teammate Russell Westbrook both vie for the coveted MVP award that’s sure to spark plenty of debate.

Topics:
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Paul George
James Harden

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again