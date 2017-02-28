The Houston Rockets were defeated 117-108 by the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, but point guard James Harden continued his historic season in the process.

Posting 25 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists on the evening, Harden’s performance was actually slightly underwhelming based on his incredible standard of play this season since he went just 5-of-17 from the field.

On the year, he averages 28.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and an NBA-leading 11.3 assists per game.

Considering the shoot-first, offense-only type of player that he was just a couple seasons ago, his progression and evolution into one of the game’s top distributers has been incredible to watch.

Here are a few incredible facts about Harden’s Monday night performance.

First, his double-double put him in some solid company.

Anytime a player’s name comes up beside Hakeem Olajuwon, it’s a good sign.

Secondly, it was his 38th 20-point, 10-assist performance this year, which is astounding given his career path.

Note that he played 534 games before 2016-2017 and 61 during this season. That’s amazing and shows his clear progression under Mike D’Antoni’s run-and-gun offensive system.

He also passed the 13,000 point threshold in the game.

At 27-years-old, just 27 active players in the NBA have accrued more career points than Harden, who currently ranks 199th on the all-time scoring list.

If he continues at his current pace over the next handful of seasons, the sky’s the limit for Harden and his growing legacy.

In the short-term, it’ll be must-watch basketball down the stretch of this season as Harden and former teammate Russell Westbrook both vie for the coveted MVP award that’s sure to spark plenty of debate.