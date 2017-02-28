Nothing is official yet, but plenty of fans will already be getting excited about the prospect of Floyd Mayweather Jr. taking on Conor McGregor.

The pair are undoubtedly two of the greatest fighters in the world, albeit in different disciplines.

After the UFC Lightweight champion was issued with a boxing license towards the end of last year, it became clear that there is now a genuine possibility of him fighting Mayweather.

Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that.

This would be 'The Money's' 50th professional bout, having won his previous 49. Even so, the 40-year-old hasn't actually fought anyone since he beat Andre Berto in September 2015.

There are also safety concerns, given that McGregor isn't a boxer by trade and would be coming up against one of the sport's greatest of all time.

One man could get embarrassed

The legendary Oscar de la Hoya insists that the Irishman would have no chance, telling Sky Sports:

"Boxing is boxing and MMA is MMA. They're two separate sports. It would be a joke, it would be an embarrassment for boxing if an MMA fighter were to go into the ring, it would be a no contest.

"It would be the same thing if a fighter went into the octagon. It would be an embarrassment for MMA.

"I just feel that these are two separate sports and you have McGregor who is the best at what he does, and you have Mayweather who is the best at what he does. I don't see this fight taking place, not in a million years."

'A whole different sport'

McGregor has been on top form since winning his rematch against Nate Diaz and then knocking out Eddie Alvarez, but stepping into a boxing ring could present a completely different challenge.

"Not only are there safety issues, but if McGregor gets in a boxing ring he'll get outclassed easily," de la Hoya added.

"McGregor has never fought a boxer ever in his life. It's a whole different sport.

"When you cannot kick, when you cannot clinch, when you cannot do the armbar, when you cannot choke somebody out and you can only punch, it's a whole different sport, it's a whole different discipline."

All logic and reason would point to it not happening, but as both men want the fight, there's every chance that it will become a reality.

