Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

De la Hoya predicts there would only be one winner if the pair met .

Oscar de la Hoya predicts who would win Mayweather vs McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nothing is official yet, but plenty of fans will already be getting excited about the prospect of Floyd Mayweather Jr. taking on Conor McGregor.

The pair are undoubtedly two of the greatest fighters in the world, albeit in different disciplines.

After the UFC Lightweight champion was issued with a boxing license towards the end of last year, it became clear that there is now a genuine possibility of him fighting Mayweather.

Article continues below

Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that.

This would be 'The Money's' 50th professional bout, having won his previous 49. Even so, the 40-year-old hasn't actually fought anyone since he beat Andre Berto in September 2015.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

There are also safety concerns, given that McGregor isn't a boxer by trade and would be coming up against one of the sport's greatest of all time.

One man could get embarrassed 

The legendary Oscar de la Hoya insists that the Irishman would have no chance, telling Sky Sports:

"Boxing is boxing and MMA is MMA. They're two separate sports. It would be a joke, it would be an embarrassment for boxing if an MMA fighter were to go into the ring, it would be a no contest.

BOX-US-WBO-MAYWEATHER-BERTO

"It would be the same thing if a fighter went into the octagon. It would be an embarrassment for MMA.

"I just feel that these are two separate sports and you have McGregor who is the best at what he does, and you have Mayweather who is the best at what he does. I don't see this fight taking place, not in a million years."

'A whole different sport' 

McGregor has been on top form since winning his rematch against Nate Diaz and then knocking out Eddie Alvarez, but stepping into a boxing ring could present a completely different challenge.

"Not only are there safety issues, but if McGregor gets in a boxing ring he'll get outclassed easily," de la Hoya added.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

"McGregor has never fought a boxer ever in his life. It's a whole different sport.

"When you cannot kick, when you cannot clinch, when you cannot do the armbar, when you cannot choke somebody out and you can only punch, it's a whole different sport, it's a whole different discipline."

All logic and reason would point to it not happening, but as both men want the fight, there's every chance that it will become a reality.

Should the fight go ahead? Can McGregor win it? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again