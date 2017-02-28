Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Owens botched his promo.

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to acknowledge promo botch on WWE RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off in great fashion with Goldberg promising the WWE fans that he’ll leave the Fastlane pay-per-view as the Universal Champion, while Kevin Owens’ cowardly antics weren’t anywhere to be seen.

This is the Owens the fans love, as he held his own on the stage when he verbally ripped apart Goldberg’s chances of winning on Sunday.

RAW PROMO

However, it’s not the actual promo which stole the show, but it was the way Owens first spoke.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As he confidently walked onto the stage, he instantly fluffed his lines before having to start again – although, WWE made sure that didn’t make the cut on their YouTube channel.

Owens can be forgiven for it, as English isn’t his first language but it was what he did after the segment which had Twitter fans in hysterics.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

BOTCHAMANIA

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, Owens sent a message to a Twitter user ‘@Maffewgregg’, simply saying: “You’re welcome.”

Some fans might know exactly who Maffew is, as he now runs the infamous ‘Botchamania’ series which compiles the bloopers, botches and errors into one entertaining video for our viewing pleasure – and it’s 336 episodes strong at this point.

Clearly, Owens knows exactly who he is and what he does, and is sarcastically acknowledging him that he providing footage of what is now bound to make the next episode of Botchamania.

Wrestlers might get annoyed at seeing themselves in the videos, but it seems as if Owens is okay with it as he probably wouldn’t have reached out to him.

If not, Owens probably knows where the block button on Twitter is with his eyes closed, so stay tuned for the next episode of Botchamania where The Prizefighter is bound to make the cut.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ tweet acknowledging his botch on Raw? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Fifth member of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer announced on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again