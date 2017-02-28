This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off in great fashion with Goldberg promising the WWE fans that he’ll leave the Fastlane pay-per-view as the Universal Champion, while Kevin Owens’ cowardly antics weren’t anywhere to be seen.

This is the Owens the fans love, as he held his own on the stage when he verbally ripped apart Goldberg’s chances of winning on Sunday.

RAW PROMO

However, it’s not the actual promo which stole the show, but it was the way Owens first spoke.

As he confidently walked onto the stage, he instantly fluffed his lines before having to start again – although, WWE made sure that didn’t make the cut on their YouTube channel.

Owens can be forgiven for it, as English isn’t his first language but it was what he did after the segment which had Twitter fans in hysterics.

BOTCHAMANIA

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, Owens sent a message to a Twitter user ‘@Maffewgregg’, simply saying: “You’re welcome.”

Some fans might know exactly who Maffew is, as he now runs the infamous ‘Botchamania’ series which compiles the bloopers, botches and errors into one entertaining video for our viewing pleasure – and it’s 336 episodes strong at this point.

Clearly, Owens knows exactly who he is and what he does, and is sarcastically acknowledging him that he providing footage of what is now bound to make the next episode of Botchamania.

Wrestlers might get annoyed at seeing themselves in the videos, but it seems as if Owens is okay with it as he probably wouldn’t have reached out to him.

If not, Owens probably knows where the block button on Twitter is with his eyes closed, so stay tuned for the next episode of Botchamania where The Prizefighter is bound to make the cut.

