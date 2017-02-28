With the new Formula One season soon to be up and running, Spain's Fernando Alonso has been speaking ahead of the first race in Australia on March 26.

Alonso believes that Formula 1 is once again heading in the right direction after the implementation of new aerodynamic cars ahead of the new season.

The new regulations will see cars have more durable tyres and higher production of downforce through a rethought body structure.

The changes appear to be working for the Mercedes car, with Lewis Hamilton already beating his Grand Prix pole position time on the first day of testing the new cars, and results are only set to improve over the coming weeks.

Alonso, however, was restricted to only 29 laps in his McLaren after a Honda oil spill earlier in the morning.

Although his views on the new cars were positive, believing they were not only faster, but also provided more downforce through the corners.

He said: "I think the only conclusion is that the cars look nice, the cars are definitely faster in the corners so it's good to come back to that feeling of the downforce in the corners and be able to push the car to the limit a little bit more so I'm happy.

"[I am] happy for the sport for going in the right direction and probably apologise to the fans for last five of six years that they saw horrible cars."

Alonso was later asked whether the cars now put the emphasis back onto the drivers due to them needing to take more risks because of the more equal playing field.

He responded: "Yes and no, I think in the way of pushing the car and being able to express your driving style I think yes, a little bit more than the previous cars that you were constrained to drive and save everything.

"Sometimes last year the slower you drove the better timed lap you could do because you were saving the tyres and you can maximise the stint, while this year it seems that you are able to push the car a little bit more and probably use your own driving style a little bit to maximise the timed lap."

Alonso clearly believes that the cars this year will be less about persevering them for later in the race and not having to worry so much about the tyres and instead just focusing on your race.

Although, the Spaniard did say that with all the modern technology that is available to the drivers today, including the aero packages and power units, the sport has become less about the driver and more about the cars ability.

He finished the interview looking at how the new cars downforce advantages in the corner will mean the straights will become longer and the corners shorter.

"So if you are 20bhp down last year you were losing maybe 0.2s or 0.3s, whereas this year you are losing half a second. So I think the importance of some of the technical aspects of the car are even higher this year."

It will, therefore, be interesting to see how the drivers will approach the new season in these new aerodynamically superior cars and who will be champion come the end of the season.

