Jose Mourinho.

Sir Alex Ferguson has hinted at a huge regret about Jose Mourinho

When Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Manchester United, he enjoyed a series of battles with Jose Mourinho when the Special One had the reigns at Chelsea.

Mourinho caused quite the stir when he arrived in the Premier League back in 2004, and rubbed a lot of other managers up the wrong way with his brash demeanour and media-friendly soundbites.

It's probably fair to say that Ferguson wasn't a big fan of the Portuguese tactician back then, but it would seem that his stance over his old adversary has changed now.

In lifting the EFL Cup on Sunday, Mourinho became the first United manager in history to bring home some silverware in his debut season, and has put the club back on track towards where they were before Ferguson left in 2013.

And according to a report in the Daily Mail, the retired managed has privately admitted that he regrets not selecting Mourinho as his successor to take over the club when he stepped down.

He reportedly told a number of his former colleagues that United now has the right man in place and that he should have tried harder to install him as manager when he departed.

Instead, Ferguson chose Everton boss David Moyes as the man to take the Red Devils forward, however, he could only last 10 months before being given his marching orders.

United then embarked on an unhappy spell under Louis van Gaal before appointing Mourinho to the job.

Chelsea's Portugese Manager Jose Mourinh

Mourinho got off to a slow start at the club, but has since got his side not only playing good football but producing the results to match.

By winning the EFL Cup, Mourinho is now on a par with Ferguson in terms of League Cup victories, and still has a chance of lifting the FA Cup and the Europa League.

But, as strange as it sounds, the real holy grail this term is to secure a top four finish to ensure qualification to next season's Champions League.

Topics:
League Cup
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

