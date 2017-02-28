All good things must come to an end eventually, so it was only a matter of time before Isaiah Thomas's Boston Celtics scoring record ended.

After scoring 20 or more points in a franchise-record 43-straight games, Thomas finished Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Hawks one point shy of extending his streak to 44, scoring 19 in the 114-98 defeat. Thomas's last game without 20 points was on Nov. 18, when he only scored 18 in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Though the streak has ended, it will be remembered for a long time by fans of the storied franchise.

Game winner vs. Atlanta

The Hawks may have been the ones to end IT's streak, but Thomas also had the best moment of his streak in Atlanta on Jan. 13.

In a 103-101 Boston victory, Thomas waved off a timeout and drilled a jumper from the elbow to break a 101-101 tie and give the Celtics the win:

King in the Fourth

Just two days before, on Jan. 11 at home against the Washington Wizards, Thomas had another great moment, scoring a whopping 20 points (highlights of which can be seen below) in the final period of play to cement his "King in the Fourth" reputation in a 117-108 win:

However, while fourth-quarter heroics are Thomas's calling card, he also had some impressive full-game performances during his streak.

The total package

Chief among those was a 52-point explosion against the Miami Heat on Dec. 30. Thomas scored a franchise-record 29 points in the fourth quarter of the 117-114 victory, but his entire body of work was impressive:

The Celtics needed every single point of Thomas's to hold off the then-inept Heat. Without him, Boston would have suffered an embarrassing home loss to what was then one of the worst teams in the conference.

The record falls

Though the Celtics lost 104-103 to the Bulls earlier this month, Thomas scored 29 points in the loss:

It was his 41st-straight game with 20 or more points, breaking Celtics legend John Havlicek's franchise record.

Thomas, always a team player, probably would have been happy to trade his streak for a victory, but that wasn't the case.

Still, what IT accomplished over the course of the Celtics' last 43 games is something that will be remembered for a long time. Unless, that is, Thomas starts a new streak and breaks his own record over the next 44 games.