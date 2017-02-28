Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE had big finish planned for John Cena vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania

It’s pretty much a guarantee now that John Cena will be teaming up with Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 to take on another real-life couple in The Miz and Maryse.

WWE fans have been vocal about this being an underwhelming match for Cena, especially when you consider that at one stage he was the favourite to battle The Undertaker – but it looks like Roman Reigns will be that man now.

ORIGINAL PLANS

However, that wasn’t the only plan WWE had discussed for the 16-time world champion.

Heading into the Royal Rumble, speculation suggested that as Cena would dethrone AJ Styles to capture the WWE Championship, Samoa Joe would make his main roster debut in the main event, win it, and then challenge Cena.

As we know, those plans changed as Bray Wyatt is now the champion, but the rumours kicked off once more when Seth Rollins re-injured his knee and it was thought that WWE may have Joe take on Cena to salvage the card.

Although Rollins will be back in time, WWE originally had some massive plans for the Joe and Cena match in Orlando on April 2, and you’ll wish that the company hadn’t scrapped them.

THE DESTROYER

The Inquisitr are reporting that Joe was going to defeat Cena, and in a very big way.

p1ba2ndijaouamrg93l1v7uhltl.jpg

This is why WWE uploaded a video on their YouTube channel which focused on how the two started their careers together, but went on different paths as they hinted towards a potential clash.

The plan was to have Joe destroy Cena at the biggest stage in WWE so they could set him up as the ultimate heel in the company.

The beat down he’d suffer would have been the way WWE were going to write Cena out of storylines, as he’s expected to go on an eight-month hiatus so they could afford to have him disappear for a while, as it also helps build another character.

While it would have been an amazing night for Joe, if it were to happen, you can be sure that WWE will be revisiting this plan at some point in the near future.

Would you have been happy to see Samoa Joe destroy John Cena at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

John Cena
WWE

