It's been quite the fall from grace for Tyson Fury.

When he became the unlikely WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO heavyweight champion in late 2015, the boxing world was stunned that Fury had managed to ascend to the very top of the profession.

Mostly because he has admitted several times that he hates training and getting ready for fights. The actual fighting part is the only bit he tends to enjoy.

And so he should. At the end of the day - whatever people say about him - he became a unified heavyweight champion with a pristine record of 25 wins and 18 KOs from 25 fights.

However, the lows he has fallen to since his title win have been quite extraordinary.

Fury was set to have a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko for the belts on April 8, 2016, but he had to cancel because of a seriously sprained ankle (which pictures confirmed).

The rearranged rematch is where he ran into real problems. He tested positive for cocaine and cited depression as the cause to send his career into a tailspin.

He then tweeted at Christmas in 2016: "Merry Christmas guys. I've had a nightmare 2016, done a lot of stuff I'm not proud of, but my promise to you is I'll return in 2017."

Well, judging by a recent photo of him, we seriously doubt that is true anytime soon.

Pictured in a kebab shop, the Gypsy King looks pretty huge in his button-up shirt, and the training he would have to do to get fight-fit might literally kill him!

It would be nice if Fury could make a comeback to fight for the title he never truly lost, and here's to hoping he can.

