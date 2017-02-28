Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Tyson Fury.

Look: Latest Tyson Fury picture shows an alarming body change

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been quite the fall from grace for Tyson Fury.

When he became the unlikely WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO heavyweight champion in late 2015, the boxing world was stunned that Fury had managed to ascend to the very top of the profession.

Mostly because he has admitted several times that he hates training and getting ready for fights. The actual fighting part is the only bit he tends to enjoy.

Article continues below

And so he should. At the end of the day - whatever people say about him - he became a unified heavyweight champion with a pristine record of 25 wins and 18 KOs from 25 fights.

However, the lows he has fallen to since his title win have been quite extraordinary.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Fury was set to have a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko for the belts on April 8, 2016, but he had to cancel because of a seriously sprained ankle (which pictures confirmed).

The rearranged rematch is where he ran into real problems. He tested positive for cocaine and cited depression as the cause to send his career into a tailspin.

He then tweeted at Christmas in 2016: "Merry Christmas guys. I've had a nightmare 2016, done a lot of stuff I'm not proud of, but my promise to you is I'll return in 2017."

Well, judging by a recent photo of him, we seriously doubt that is true anytime soon.

Pictured in a kebab shop, the Gypsy King looks pretty huge in his button-up shirt, and the training he would have to do to get fight-fit might literally kill him!

It would be nice if Fury could make a comeback to fight for the title he never truly lost, and here's to hoping he can.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again