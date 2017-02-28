After Andrew Bogut was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers, it quickly became obvious that he wouldn’t ever suit up for the rebuilding franchise.

The process took a few days, but Philadelphia officially bought him out on Monday, thus freeing him and enabling him to sign with whatever team he chooses.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Bogut has narrowed down his next destination to Cleveland, Houston, San Antonio or Boston, all of which are contenders to take on his former Golden State teammates in the NBA playoffs at some point.

Remember that Bogut was traded to Dallas in the offseason in order to free cap room for Golden State to sign Kevin Durant. Therefore, he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder.

After recently signing point guard Deron Williams, who was waived by Dallas, the Cavaliers are in a good position to land Bogut, as the franchise arguably poses the biggest threat to the Kevin Durant-Era Warriors.

If he signs with Cleveland, they’d impressively have an array of former high first-round draft picks on their star-studded roster.

Many sports pundits, like Colin Cowherd, have prematurely labeled the Cavaliers as the “clear” favorites over the Warriors if they are able to land Bogut.

However, for a variety of reasons, that might not exactly be the case.

Health

The 7-foot Australian has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career, including knee, hamstring, calf, ribs, toe, concussion and shoulder ailments.

He only played 26 games this season for the Mavericks and logged 22.4 minutes per contest, thus bringing up a number of concerns when it comes to his durability.

Over the course of his 12-year NBA career, he played a full 82-game regular season just one time and has proven to be one of the most fragile big men in the game.

Production

Since he was the 1st overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Bogut’s career as a whole has been underwhelming.

Averaging 10.0 points, 8.9 rebonds and 1.6 blocks per game for his career, his numbers haven’t been terrible and he’s far from being considered a major bust, but as a No. 1 pick, he hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations.

In Golden State’s championship run two years ago, he posted 6.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 23.6 minutes per game.

Last year, he put up 5.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest over 20.7 minutes.

Those numbers, especially in the scoring column, were a byproduct of playing with some of the most talented offensive players in the NBA.

However, in what clearly should have been an expanded offensive role in Dallas this season, he put up just 3.0 points with 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 block per game for the Mavs 22.4 minutes in his time there.

Taking just 3.1 shots per game, Bogut’s willingness to contribute on the offensive end begs the question of whether or not he can be considered a one-sided, defense-only player at this point in his career.

Rotational fit

If you’ve watched the Cavaliers play this season, you probably noticed that most of their scoring production comes from the “Big Three” of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

In fact, each of those players are averaging 20-plus points per game, whereas newcomers Kyle Korver and Derrick Williams (who has played just seven games with the team) are the only two other players to average double-figures in that regard.

Due to the heavy skew towards the Big Three, Cleveland has struggled to find consistent scoring production from their bench.

Williams and Channing Frye have been tasked with playing the “big” in Cleveland’s small lineups if Tristan Thompson is off the court.

That’s one of the reasons why Bogut appears to be a natural fit, as he would seemingly provide a viable presence on the interior behind Thompson, since both Williams and Frye are not interior-anchored frontcourt players by any means.

But, for a team that struggles to get scoring from their second unit as a whole, how would Bogut help in that regard?

If anything, Frye and Williams spread the floor and cause opposing bigs to guard them on the perimeter.

Bogut will offer little to nothing on the offensive end, which is why other teams who are looking for a pure defensive player and rebounder (like the Celtics) would make much better use of his services.

Matchup with the Warriors

One of the most nonsensical arguments, like the one conveyed by Cowherd above, is that because Bogut is familiar with the Warriors, he instantly would vault the Cavaliers over them when it comes to predicting an NBA champion.

There’s one problem with that logic.

How is he going to guard Draymond Green?

Since the Warriors employed their “small ball” lineup of death against the Cavaliers in the Finals last season, they’re probably not going to deviate from that approach this year, especially if Bogut signs with Cleveland.

Instead of playing a traditional center like Zaza Pachulia or Javale McGee for extended minutes, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston will most likely be the major beneficiaries of added playing time, as Green causes a matchup nightmare for the Cavs.

While Green is undersized on the defensive side of the ball, Bogut’s offensive ineptitude would not give him much of an advantage.

However, on the offensive end, Bogut would be no match for Green. Not only would it be a lopsided matchup in terms of athleticism, but Green demands respect on the perimeter.

That would cause Bogut to be away from the basket, where he would make his most positive impact on the floor.

And it’s not like Bogut could switch to guard another player. Remember that Kevin Durant plays the power forward spot when Draymond is at the five.

Therefore, while Bogut could certainly help out Cleveland’s middle-of-the-pack defensive and rebounding efforts, the impact against his old team will be minimal if he decides to sign with the Cavs.