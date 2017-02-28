There was a funny moment between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

Leicester City’s game against Liverpool produced a rather unexpected result.

Unless you fully expected Claudio Ranieri’s sacking to spark a reaction within Leicester’s players, it was hard to imagine the Foxes recording a terrific 3-1 win against the top four hopefuls.

After all, this was a team that had entered the Premier League relegation zone and hadn’t scored a league goal in 2017 before last night.

Article continues below

Yet the champions, led by caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, were rampant. Jamie Vardy produced a performance reminiscent of last season, Danny Drinkwater scored an outstanding goal and Wilfred Ndidi, who recorded nine tackles, played the role of N’Golo Kante to perfection.

Leicester’s performance left fans wondering just where that effort was under Ranieri. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville expressed similar opinions on Monday Night Football.

Article continues below

"Leicester were brilliant, absolutely superb tonight," the former Liverpool defender said.

"I've been watching football for a very, very long time and I don't think I've ever seen a game of football where two teams should come off the pitch and hang their heads in shame - Liverpool for how bad they were and Leicester for how good they were on the back of how poor they've been, just through effort and commitment.”

Neville: Ranieri will be confused

Carragher’s partner, Neville, continued: “They've broken most of their running stats for two seasons and with their attitude and aggression, if Claudio Ranieri is watching I think he'll be thinking to himself 'where was that two weeks ago?'

“I don't quite get it in my own mind how players can switch the tap on and off just like that. I get the fact they might dip in confidence, but to see such a shift…”

Neville's funny moment

Carragher and Neville were left with plenty to talk about both at half-time and after the game. After analysing Leicester’s performance, the pair discussed Liverpool’s recent struggles, with the Anfield hero blaming Jurgen Klopp for playing Lucas Leiva at centre-back, where he struggled mightily.

And it all seems to have been too much for Neville, who, at one point during the show, appears to doze off while Carragher is ranting.

We love the caption the Manchester United fan who posted the video added: "Don't worry Neville we all feel the same while listening to Carragher."

Check out the video below.

Video: Neville appears to fall asleep

Busy weekend

In all fairness to Neville, he’d had a busy few days. He was in Paris to celebrate his brother Phil’s birthday this weekend before jetting back to England to co-commentate of the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton and Wembley.

So we can forgive him for nodding off while Carragher is spouting his views.

Who's the better pundit: Carragher or Neville? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms