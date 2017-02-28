The new era of Formula One has begun as the new owners Liberty Media have relaxed the sport’s social media rules.

Bernie Ecclestone, the sport’s former owner, famously claimed that F1 did not need to engage with a younger audience and shunned social media.

Ecclestone was removed from his role as CEO when Liberty completed their takeover in January.

Despite being given an honorary chairman emeritus role, the 86-year-old now has no say on the direction the sport will go in.

Liberty Media have wasted no time in stamping their mark on the sport, giving teams and drivers a greater freedom to engage with fans on social media.

During the old regime, any form of filming was banned inside the paddock unless it was for a broadcaster with a TV deal or Formula One Management.

Lewis Hamilton was told to remove clips posted to his Facebook and Twitter accounts on numerous occasions last season.

Teams were given a letter by the new owners, which confirmed that rules around social media were now relaxed, ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The new owners are said to be actively encouraging teams to post short clips during testing from the Circuit de Catalunya.

World Champions Mercedes took to Instagram Live on Monday to film Hamilton preparing to do a hot lap of the circuit, including his view from inside the cockpit.

The following day, they posted a video onto Twitter that gave an insight into the life of a mechanic, which showed the crew working on the car overnight.

Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso have also embraced the new rules, posting numerous videos to their official twitter accounts.

Further guidelines on social media rules are expected to follow before the season starts in Australia at the end of March.

If this is a sign of things to come from Liberty Media, then fans can look forward to getting a further insight into the sport.

