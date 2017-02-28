Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

With social media being so important in the world of wrestling, there’s no way WWE stars can escape their botched moves or promos without fans noticing and making them - and millions of others - aware of it.

In fact, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off with a slip-up from Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as he tripped over his own words when trying to hit back at Goldberg who was already inside of the ring.

BOTCHES

He went on to tweet Maffew from Botchamania, but there’s another moment from the episode which is bound to make the next episode.

Despite plenty of rumours circulating last year that Dana Brooke was going to end up as the face of the women’s division, we’re still yet to see her advance on the main roster.

Instead, she’s remained Charlotte Flair’s protégé and hasn’t been involved in any memorable feuds or matches with the focus rightfully falling on The Queen, Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Twitter was at it again after the women’s tag team match on Raw, pointing out that Brooke botched the simplest of tasks when standing outside of the ring.

ANOTHER BROOKE BOTCH

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, Brooke tried to grab Bayley’s leg when she was running the rope and failed miserably. It just looked horrible and it was clearly an error as she failed to trip her up.

However, Brooke didn’t take too kindly to the account tweeting out her mistake, issuing a furious response.

She posted: “@totaldivaseps when you actually know what you’re talking about then please tweet @ me! Annoying when all you do is this I mess up! Get a life.”

While she may have succeeded in getting the account to quieten down, she couldn’t have ever kept up with the brutal responses from fans that quickly followed.

You really would hate to be Dana Brooke right now.

What do you make of Dana Brooke’s hilarious botch and the backlash that followed? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

