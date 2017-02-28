Britain will host the Champions League final in June for the third time in nine years.

Wembley has had the pleasure of holding Europe's most prestigious game twice over the past decade, and it'll be heading to Cardiff this summer.

However, while it's always run smoothly in the past, it seems there could be big complications this time around.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has made the extraordinary claim in the New York Times that players like Lionel Messi and Neymar could be denied entry to the UK.

This all appears to be speculation at this stage, but like most things nowadays, it's got something to do with Brexit.

New laws could prevent players from entering the country if they are involved in legal proceedings, which of course, the Barcelona stars both are.

Messi's tax case is yet to be completely resolved, while Neymar is at the centre of a dispute over his transfer to the Nou Camp.

“I was very disappointed when Aurier, from P.S.G., was not allowed to enter England,” Ceferin said.

Barca duo could be affected

“That will worsen when ‘Brexit’ happens, especially if the reasons were as formal. We could have a serious problem.

“But if we see that players cannot enter because they have any sort of procedure ongoing, then we will simply think if we should play our European matches there.

"Neymar and Lionel Messi both have procedures going on. This year, the Champions League final is in Cardiff. Imagine if they did not let them in.

"That is a big thing for us, if players from England can travel anywhere but players from other teams cannot travel to England. With free movement in Europe, it is much better."

It's happened before

It all sounds a little extreme, but Ceferin is perfectly right that PSG defender Aurier did encounter this problem ahead of last year's Champions League game against Arsenal.

The 24-year-old couldn't play because he had a conviction for assault, even though it was under appeal at the time.

Surely something will be sorted out to prevent something like that from happening again.

It may not be a problem if Barca don't make the final, but just imagine if they made it all the way and then couldn't play Messi or Neymar.

England is also set to host the semi-final and the final of the Euros in 2020, but that could come into question at this rate.

