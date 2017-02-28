Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley calls Dana White 'the biggest drama queen' in UFC

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been sparring outside of the octagon leading up to his title defense at UFC 209.

Woodley, who is preparing for a huge rematch against Stephen Thompson, took some time away leading up to his title defense to take aim at another fight.

UFC president Dana White had some pointed words for the champion earlier in the month, and Woodley finally got around to responding to them. 

“How is Dana White gonna call me a drama queen," Woodley said during the latest episode of The MMA Hour. "He’s the biggest drama queen. I learned from the best. I just think that we've seen Dana, if you get Dana mad, he gets really mad."

"I thought it was actually kind of funny when he called me a drama queen."

Woodley was responding to comments from White earlier in February, which all traces back to the welterweight champion implying racism was a factor in his lack of popularity and endorsement deals. 

“The thing is with Tyron, first of all, he’s a smart guy,” White said in an interview with ESPN. “He’s a good looking kid, he’s explosive, he’s got knockout power. But he’s a bit of a drama queen.”

White mentioned Woodley's tendency to pick fights with people on social media as one of the reasons he's struggled to garner the support despite an 18-3-1 record. 

"He wonders why when we show up at a press conference, the whole crowd’s booing him,” White said. “They’re not booing him ‘cause he’s black, there’s tons of black guys fighting in the UFC.

"He’s the perfect athlete that you can get behind and promote until he shoots himself in the foot and does that type of stuff.”

When one drama queen calls another drama queen a drama queen, does anybody win? Let us know who you think won this war of words in the comments!

