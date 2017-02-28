Some defenders probably think they can wind Luis Suarez up rather easily given his past exploits, but the Uruguayan doesn't seem so quick to react like he once was.

Having already bitten three opponents in the past, it's likely that he's learned his lesson now, but that still doesn't stop players annoyed with his antics from having a go.

During last weekend's meeting between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, it was Gabi's turn to try and get a rise out of the former Liverpool man, as cameras have recently brought to light.

Barca have been off the boil recently, and badly needed a win over their rivals in order to get their faltering title hopes back on track.

The Catalans came out on top, winning the game 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Lionel Messi, though Luis Enrique's men struggled to assert themselves for most of the game.

And following all of the highlights that have been put together and analysed, Spanish media outlet El Dia Despues managed to put together something that had been missed at first with the aid of their pitch side cameras.

There were a number of battles on the pitch throughout the game, but one of the most interesting was the one between Luis Suarez and Gabi.

Late in the second half, Gabi made an appeal for handball against the Barca striker, who clearly didn't feel that he had done anything wrong and snapped at the Atleti captain that he needed to pipe down (1:50).

Clearly taking exception to this, Gabi responded by labelling Suarez 'a s***' (2:10).

To be fair, Gabi probably isn't the first one to level an insult like that at the striker, and while we can all have a chuckle about it, it was Suarez himself who had the last laugh.

The victory now puts Barca just a point off Real Madrid at the top of the table, though Zinedine Sidane's men still have a game in hand.

However, the result has all but ended Atleti's chances, who now find themselves 10 points behind their cross-city rivals and stranded in fourth place.

