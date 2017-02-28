Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Luis Suarez.

What Gabi said to Luis Suarez during Atletico's defeat to Barca

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Some defenders probably think they can wind Luis Suarez up rather easily given his past exploits, but the Uruguayan doesn't seem so quick to react like he once was.

Having already bitten three opponents in the past, it's likely that he's learned his lesson now, but that still doesn't stop players annoyed with his antics from having a go.

During last weekend's meeting between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, it was Gabi's turn to try and get a rise out of the former Liverpool man, as cameras have recently brought to light.

Article continues below

Barca have been off the boil recently, and badly needed a win over their rivals in order to get their faltering title hopes back on track.

The Catalans came out on top, winning the game 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Lionel Messi, though Luis Enrique's men struggled to assert themselves for most of the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

And following all of the highlights that have been put together and analysed, Spanish media outlet El Dia Despues managed to put together something that had been missed at first with the aid of their pitch side cameras.

There were a number of battles on the pitch throughout the game, but one of the most interesting was the one between Luis Suarez and Gabi.

Late in the second half, Gabi made an appeal for handball against the Barca striker, who clearly didn't feel that he had done anything wrong and snapped at the Atleti captain that he needed to pipe down (1:50).

Clearly taking exception to this, Gabi responded by labelling Suarez 'a s***' (2:10).

To be fair, Gabi probably isn't the first one to level an insult like that at the striker, and while we can all have a chuckle about it, it was Suarez himself who had the last laugh.

The victory now puts Barca just a point off Real Madrid at the top of the table, though Zinedine Sidane's men still have a game in hand.

However, the result has all but ended Atleti's chances, who now find themselves 10 points behind their cross-city rivals and stranded in fourth place.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again