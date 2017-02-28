Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Andreas Iniesta.

Barca have identified Iniesta's heir - but it would be a shock deal [Goal]

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona have produced some of the best teams in the history of football since the turn of the millennium, but every side has a shelf life.

All of Pique, Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Andreas Iniesta are the wrong side of 30, and although they certainly have some life left in them, like Xavi and Carles Puyol, their time at the Nou Camp will come to an end eventually.

The key to remaining a top side is knowing when to replace those players - no matter how revered - when they start to decline and Barca have always got one eye on the future.

Article continues below

And, shockingly, it looks as if a Real Madrid star is on their hit list.

The thing with playing for Real Madrid is, unless you're Cristiano Ronaldo and, to a degree, Sergio Ramos, you're not untouchable.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Stars come and go in the white half of the Spanish capital, just look at Robinho, Mesut Ozil and Angel di Maria as prime examples.

One man who is on the fringes right now and looks like he could certainly play a bigger role elsewhere is attacking midfielder, Isco.

It looks as if the Spanish playmaker cannot get a start at the Bernabeu with the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos ahead of him, and it is only a matter of time before the 24-year-old becomes frustrated with his role.

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

"Isco is a super player," Terry Gibson said on Sky Sports' La Liga Weekly Podcast. "I can't imagine Isco being at Real Madrid next season because he's too good to be wasted.

"I know he is arguably at the biggest club in the world but when push comes to shove with these players at Real Madrid they just about accept the rotation so long as they get enough playing time."

According to Goal.com, Barca are said to be looking at the Spanish international as a replacement for Iniesta when his contract expires in 2018, at which point, Iniesta will be 34-years-old.

Spain v Georgia - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

The last player to move on a free between the clubs was Argentinian forward Javier Saviola, who did the move in reverse in 2007 after a hit-and-miss spell with Barca.

The most famous of the 18 players to be transferred between the clubs is, of course, Luis Figo who moved back in 2000 for a then world record fee of €60 million.

Will Isco follow in their footsteps? Strangely enough, stylistically at least, it would make the world of sense for him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again