After receiving plenty of criticism for their reported role in the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, the Leicester players must have been relieved to be playing football once again.

And, in hindsight, they came up against the perfect opposition in Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points against plenty of relegation strugglers this season - losing to Hull City and Swansea City, whilst drawing to Sunderland.

The German’s insistence to play a high line against strikers such as Andre Gray and Oumar Niasse have already seen the Reds suffer unexpected defeats, and the same occurred on Monday with Jamie Vardy running Lucas Leiva ragged.

It’s clear that Liverpool’s biggest downfall this season has been their defence. They’ve conceded 33 goals in their 26 matches in the league. To be put that into context, that’s one more than West Brom, two more than Southampton and five more than 17th-placed Middlesbrough.

And many of those goals have come from set-pieces.

Liverpool have appeared unable to deal with balls into the box and have conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other club.

But it’s not just defending set-pieces that Liverpool are struggling with at the moment - they’re also ineffective in an attacking sense.

Liverpool’s line-up for their clash against Leicester certainly didn’t pose much aerial threat. Joel Matip may be 6 ft 5 in but the Cameroonian has scored just once this season. His centre-back partner, Lucas, definitely isn’t going to score many headers - although he did against Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Emre Can is probably the only other player capable of scoring with a header from a corner but we can’t recall him ever doing so in his Liverpool career.

As a result, when Liverpool did get a corner against Leicester, it resulted in absolutely nothing.

How do we know that? Well, a video has emerged that shows all 12 of Liverpool’s corners against the champions and they were all pretty terrible.

As you can see, Liverpool fail to get a single shot on target from any of their dozen corners - how many times has that happened in Premier League history!?

It was Philippe Coutinho who swung in the majority of the corners, but they were all easily dealt with by either the Leicester defenders or Kasper Schmeichel.

The most depressing one came in the first-half when Schmeichel easily punched and it resulted in Nathaniel Clyne passing the ball all the way back to Simon Mignolet.

In the second-half, Lucas did actually come close to scoring when Liverpool recycled possession but the Brazilian could only head wide.

There were plenty of things wrong with Liverpool’s display against managerless Leicester and their corners were just one of them.

Luckily, Liverpool will be playing one game a week for the rest of the season so Klopp has plenty of time to work on them - rather than just tossing the ball into the box and hoping for the best.

