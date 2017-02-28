Although the rumours that have been going around for the past few months have given us a clear indication of what’s to come, only one match has technically been confirmed on WWE television for WrestleMania 33.

Brock Lesnar will meet Goldberg regardless of what happens on Sunday at Fastlane, while Bray Wyatt is also definitely defending his WWE Championship in Orlando, and it’ll shortly be revealed just who his challenger will be.

WRESTLEMANIA 33 CALL-OUT

Plans have surfaced for the likes of John Cena and Seth Rollins too, just to name a couple, but one big match fans assumed was guaranteed to go ahead might not happen at all.

The feeling was that when Shaquille O’Neal accepted The Big Show’s challenge last year, it was going ahead.

However, the WWE star has been vocal on social media with plenty of call-outs as well as showing off the serious progress he’s making by getting into shape for the clash.

He even called Shaq out again last week, ordering him to take it seriously or let him know if he’s backing out and we have an answer, kind of.

GIANT VS. GIANT

Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion explained how the match probably won’t happen, but it’s not his fault but he’ll continue to train as if it’s going ahead.

He said: “That’s probably right. It’s not my fault. That’s all you need to know. It ain’t my fault.

“Oh, it ain’t my fault. It [doesn’t] matter what they say. I’m just letting you know. It has nothing to do with The Diesel and his management. That’s all I’ve got to say. But, but, but, it’s not totally off yet. But it’s not looking good. But it doesn’t matter.

“I’m still working out. I still look way better than Big Show and I’ll still meet him anywhere he wants to meet.

“These next 30 days, I’m about to go hard, so I’m still doing it like it’s going down. I actually start two-a-days on March 1st. Then, it’s going down.

“I’m going on vacation from March 2nd to the 7th. And then, from the 8th to like the 29th, two-a-days, sometimes three-a-days. It’s going down, Big Show. Just saying, it ain’t me, America.”

While the majority of fans are probably happy it’s not potentially going ahead, it’ll be interesting to know just who or what is stopping this contest from happening.

