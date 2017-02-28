Leicester City spokesman denies crazy Claudio Ranieri rumour

Claudio Ranieri may no longer be the manager of Leicester City, but the fallout of his reign at the King Power stadium is still dominating the headlines.

The Italian was given his marching orders following Leicester's 2-1 defeat away to Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League knockout tie and virtually the entire football world felt sorry for the ex-Chelsea boss.

Why? Probably because he led the Foxes to the Premier League title around nine months earlier at odds of 5000/1.

Article continues below

But, that's not the only reason the fans in Leicestershire liked Ranieri. His charm and gentleman nature was just the tonic after the frosty reign of Nigel Pearson before him and it gave the club a real feel-good factor.

Many believed that it was the players that let him down the most, and they should have shouldered the blame for the side's decline in the 2016-17 campaign.

Article continues below

Anyone who bought into that line of thinking would have convinced even the biggest skeptic on Monday night when the champions defeated Liverpool at home 3-1 to record their first league victory of 2017.

Miraculous change of form, eh?

As if people didn't feel sorry enough for Ranieri, the Italian was then rumoured to have done an incredible gesture with the payoff he got from the club as a result of his sacking.

Coral tweeted: "Claudio Ranieri has reportedly paid £1.5M of his £3M pay-off to the Foxes Foundation charity. What. A. Guy."

However, a spokesman for City has moved to deny that report, stating to the Leicester Mercury: "It is not a credible source and there is nothing in it."

Couldn't they at least let people think he did it? Was sacking him not enough!

For those interested, The LCFC Foxes Foundation, which was launched five years ago and has collected in more than £1 million, helps out local charities. It launched its Second Million campaign last year.

Let's hope with or without Ranieri's alleged donation they can reach their goals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms