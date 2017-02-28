Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nigerian league player channels his inner Thierry Henry to score insane goal

Stop what you're doing, we may already have a contender for Goal of 2017.

We've already had the spectacular efforts of Olivier Giroud and Andy Carroll, but this Puskas-worthy moment comes from the Nigerian league, the NPFL.

'Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC' striker Sikiru Olatunbosun was playing against Enugu Rangers when he came up with a brilliant moment of inspiration.

To be fair, the whole team put together a well-worked move.

Stephen Odey deserves an honourable mention for a lovely assist despite coming under pressure from the Enugu defenders.

It's all about the finish, though, and you have to feel sorry for the poor guy in the Rangers goal. There's no stopping a goal like this.

Check it out below. Skip to 0.12 to see how the bench reacted for an idea of just how good a goal it was.

Imagine being in the aptly-named Soccer Temple for a goal like that. You can hardly blame his team-mates for reacting like they did.

Seriously, we wouldn't be surprised if we see Sikiru Olatunbosun playing for Barcelona in the coming years. Alternatively, we may never hear from him again, but he's already won our eternal respect.

Thierry Henry-esque 

CNN have listed it as one of their goals of the week, rating Olatunbosun up there with the stunning efforts of Roma's Radja Nainggolan, Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans, and Joey Jones of the mighty Woking FC.

Remind you of anything? In fact, it might even be better than this gentleman's effort against Manchester United all the way back in 2000.

Does this deserve a Puskas nomination? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

