Tyron Woodley can't seem to escape the shadow of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor no matter where he turns.

The latest proof comes by way of a hilariously botched editing job by ESPN during an interview with Woodley on SportsCenter.

Woodley has taken issue with how he's being treated and promoted as welterweight champion, referencing the problem to various media outlets leading up to UFC 209. The latest mistake, courtesy of ESPN, only adds fuel to that fire.

"Look at the current promo. The current promo is talking about how he was so resilient, even the music behind it says 'give me your best shot,' meaning he took my best shot and he kept ticking." Woodley said, critiquing how ESPN has promoted his rematch with Stephen Thompson.

Things only got worse from there for Woodley, who now has another perceived slight to add to his arsenal.

Woodley concluded his point about ESPN pushing Thompson during their promotional material, and instead of cutting to relevant footage, the segment cut to random clips of McGregor fighting Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

The embarrassing error occurs at the 3:55 mark of the below video:

Quite the coincidence, especially considering the battle of words between UFC president Dana White and Woodley that ties back to McGregor.

White recently alluded to Woodley needing to act more like Conor in order to garner more fan support. Woodley took offense to that, saying he'd "never be anything" like the UFC's latest superstar.

“I think what he was saying is that he feels as if some of the treatment that I was talking about and some of the buzz, he thinks that if I was more like Conor I would be a bigger star,' Woodley said during the latest episode of The MMA Hour.

"Well, guess what? I will never be anything like Conor. So if that’s what it takes to be a star, then I will never be a star. You can’t tell a man to be like another man. That’s just not who I am. I just will never be it.”

Looks like ESPN didn't get the memo.

