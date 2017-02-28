The 2016/17 Premier League season won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

It was the season that 5000/1 shots Leicester City did the unthinkable and won the title. No matter what has happened this season, the supporters will never forget last campaign.

But, for one fan, it was particularly special.

Lee Chapman - or Jamie Vardy’s lookalike as many of you will know him by - become a hero in his own right for his uncanny resemblance of Leicester’s goalscoring hero.

Chapman became a bit of a celebrity and was even invited on the team’s bus during their victory parade after they had been confirmed as champions.

Back then, Chapman described it as ‘one of the best moments of his life’ and the postman would surely be receiving plenty of calls for work over the summer for being a Vardy impressionist.

Things have taken a nasty twist

However, things have gone significantly downhill for Chapman.

He was snapped up by ‘Lookalikes’ - an agency ran by David Beckham impersonator Andy Hamer.

Chapman was told that his new agent - Jamie Austin - was actually co-director and owner of the company.

However, it emerged that Austin was merely employed to run the social media channels.

After an investigation by the BBC, they found emails that Austin had changed invoiced payments so that Chapman’s appearance fees went into an alternative account - which Austin was then accessing.

It left Chapman receiving a nominal fee and left him struggling financially after quitting his job at the Royal Mail.

"I could've stayed at Royal Mail and got more money,” Chapman told the BBC.

"I've had to work six days a week non-stop, overtime, you name it, to get back to where I wanted to be.

"It's the reputation I'm bothered about. I don't really give two monkeys about the money.

"When you're a postman and then, all of a sudden, you're dragged into the public eye, you just don't know do you? You don't know nothing."

It turns out that this isn't Austin's first involvement in fraud.

He was convicted in 2008 in his hometown of Weymouth for using his grandparents' identities to commit a fraud totalling tens of thousands of pounds to pay off gambling debts.

He was also jailed for two years in 2012 for a number of other offences, after he was arrested for passing fake notes at Royal Ascot.

But Austin has responded to Chapman’s claims and insists he has done nothing wrong.

"Lee got paid for all work that was due to him, we parted when Royal Mail gave him the ultimatum to going back as a postman after his temporary career break or to leave and become a Jamie Vardy lookalike," he said.

"We had a good working relationship for the majority of time, Lee met my family, I met his.

"The claims made by Lee are false. His current behaviour on social media is exactly why he got blocked by the Vardy family and was labelled a stalker, his actions are mirrored now."

The consolation for Chapman is that Vardy has started scoring again.

His brace against Liverpool meant the striker was back in the spotlight as he attempts to lift Leicester away from the relegation zone.

While his chance to be Vardy's impressionist may have passed, there's no doubt that Chapman has had his five minutes of fame - although he's probably wishing he hadn't.

