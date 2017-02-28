Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neville couldn't resist taking a dig at Liverpool fans.

Gary Neville reacts to photo of Jamie Carragher wearing Everton gear

To say some Liverpool supporters were angered by an image of Jamie Carrragher wearing Everton gear would be an understatement.

Already incensed by last night’s defeat to Leicester City, the sight of a club legend in Everton blue did little to help matters.

There was a reason behind it, of course, and it’s not just because Carragher supported the Toffees as a boy. The former centre-back kitted up to take part in a finishing session with Romelu Lukaku at Everton’s training ground.

“Wasn’t allowed to wear red!!,” Carragher explained on Instagram.

But that did little to help Liverpool supporters forget about the image. Check out some of the best tweets below.

Liverpool fans react to Carragher in Everton gear

Carragher: Liverpool should be worried about Everton

Carragher was there to interview Lukaku, who, with 17 goals, is the Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer this season.

Ronald Koeman’s side are unbeaten in the league in 2017 and are up to seventh in the table. And Carragher believes Liverpool should be worried about their neighbours.

"For Everton, there's a feel-good factor about the place," Carragher told Sky Sports. "As a Liverpool fan you have to be worried about Everton coming at this moment.

“There's a derby game at Anfield in a few weeks, Everton haven't won there in a long time but if they were to get the three points it would be really tight towards the end of the season.

"Everton have been in seventh for a while now but there was always a big points gap between them and sixth. They've bridged that gap now, they could actually look at it and think: 'Can we get sixth position?’”

Neville reacts to that Carragher photo

It’s not just Liverpool who should be concerned about Everton, though. Manchester United are just four points above the Koeman’s red hot team and, unlike Everton, have other commitments that could harm their league form.

That will probably disturb Gary Neville, who is presumably desperate to see his former team return to the Champions League.

Neville couldn’t pass on the chance to rub the photo of Carragher in Everton gear into a Liverpool fan who asked the ex-United defender, “What’s he doing?,” on Twitter.

“He likes Everton mate…,” was Neville’s cruel response, along with a blue heart.

Oof. The idea that Carragher’s feelings towards Everton might have softened since he retired must hurt Liverpool fans.

Should Liverpool be concerned about Everton's form? Let us know in the comments section below!

