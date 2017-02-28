Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Pacquiao has been offered a massive fight.

Manny Pacquiao offered $70 million for a blockbuster fight in China

Football News
24/7

It’s been a strange few weeks in the boxing world after Manny Pacquiao and Britain’s Amir Khan quietly agreed to what many are calling a super fight on April 23.

The UAE has emerged as a frontrunner to host the £30 million fight, while arenas in the UK and the USA are also strong possibilities, that’s despite Eddie Hearn claiming the fight won’t go ahead, while Top Rank promoter Bob Arum saying the fight hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

KHAN VS. PAC MAN

However, in another massive update which could make 2017 even bigger for Pac Man, a huge $70 million fight is being targeted over in China against a familiar foe.

Article continues below

Boxing News Online are reporting that a potential fifth fight with arch rival Juan Manuel Marquez is reportedly in the works for September of this year.

Andy Clarke has revealed that Nacho Beristain, who is Marquez’s trainer, confirmed that the staggering figure has been put on the table for the two to meet again, but this time the offer could be too good to refuse.

Article continues below

Firstly, despite holding two victories over Marquez, Pacquiao was stunned in their last meeting which took place in 2012.

$70 MILLION

He suffered a sixth-round knockout with a perfectly timed uppercut after their previous three fights all ended by decision – with the first being awarded as a draw – so you can bet he’d probably want to have the last laugh.

BOXING-US-PACQUIAO-MARQUEZ

Not only that, but it could be a highly profitable night for both men as the same source revealed that out of the $70 million that’s reportedly been offered, they’re only going to need to pay $4 million of that in tax.

Even though we’ve seen the two legends go at it on four occasions, it certainly blows the fight with Khan out of the water in terms of financial benefits and interest.

Would you like to see Manny Pacquiao fight Juan Manuel Marquez for the fifth time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

