Watch: Adrian Peterson's 'best' run of 2016 is exactly why Vikings let him become free agent

The Minnesota Vikings are making a tough choice regarding their future with superstar running back Adrian Peterson.

The generational talent was in line to collect $18 million from the Vikings next season, pending Minnesota exercising their contract option to retain one of the greatest rushers of all-time.

The team made the shocking announcement that they would allow Peterson to become an unrestricted free agent early Tuesday, electing to pass on paying an exorbitant amount of money for the 31-year-old running back.

Considering his downward trend, though, it's understandable that the Vikings wouldn't want to be on the hook to pay a player whose best run last season was a 13-year gain that ended with a lost fumble:

That's ... less than ideal for someone making that much money. Considering Peterson played in just three games last season while rushing for a total of 72 yards and no touchdowns, it's clear why the Vikings were never going to pay that price tag.

Peterson has 10 years of mileage as a running back, and coming back from a meniscus tear on top of being a senior in NFL backfield terms makes him a huge question mark.

Still, a player with nearly 12,000 career rushing yards, 97 touchdowns and seven 1,000 yard rushing seasons to his name will certainly get attention as an unrestricted free agent.

The Vikings also haven't shut the door on bringing him back, though it won't be at the $18 million asking price.

“We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward," the Vikings said in the brief statement attached to the Peterson announcement.

