In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Adrian Peterson.

Watch: Adrian Peterson's 'best' run of 2016 is exactly why Vikings let him become free agent

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Minnesota Vikings are making a tough choice regarding their future with superstar running back Adrian Peterson. 

The generational talent was in line to collect $18 million from the Vikings next season, pending Minnesota exercising their contract option to retain one of the greatest rushers of all-time. 

The team made the shocking announcement that they would allow Peterson to become an unrestricted free agent early Tuesday, electing to pass on paying an exorbitant amount of money for the 31-year-old running back. 

Article continues below

Considering his downward trend, though, it's understandable that the Vikings wouldn't want to be on the hook to pay a player whose best run last season was a 13-year gain that ended with a lost fumble:

That's ... less than ideal for someone making that much money. Considering Peterson played in just three games last season while rushing for a total of 72 yards and no touchdowns, it's clear why the Vikings were never going to pay that price tag. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Peterson has 10 years of mileage as a running back, and coming back from a meniscus tear on top of being a senior in NFL backfield terms makes him a huge question mark.

Still, a player with nearly 12,000 career rushing yards, 97 touchdowns and seven 1,000 yard rushing seasons to his name will certainly get attention as an unrestricted free agent.

The Vikings also haven't shut the door on bringing him back, though it won't be at the $18 million asking price.

“We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward," the Vikings said in the brief statement attached to the Peterson announcement. 

Will Adrian Peterson have a bounce back year, or did the Vikings make the right move dodging an $18 million mistake? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Oakland Raiders
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
New England Patriots

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Fans absolutely destroy WWE star on Twitter following hilarious RAW botch

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again