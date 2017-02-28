Official online NBA destination in the UK

Vs 76ers, Stephen Curry tied an NBA record no player wants to have

Sometimes, even the best players in the NBA have an off game. There's no real way to sum up why or how it happens, but the ball just doesn't always bounce your way. For Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, he certainly found that out the hard way.

While Curry, who's known as one of the league's top sharpshooters, has had an off game here or there during his career, he's never had one quite like he did on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry's shot was so off that he not only had his own person worst night from 3-point range but tied an NBA record as well.

According to NBA statistics, Curry's 0-for-11 night from deep ranks as his worst ever, ahead of a 0-for-10 game against the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2016.

To go along with that, though, Curry's rough shooting night tied him for the most missed 3-pointers without a make in a single game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It tied him with Antoine Walker (2001-02 with the Boston Celtics) and Trey Burke (2014-15 with the Utah Jazz).

As if that single stat wasn't amazing enough, Curry's actually been red hot the date February 27, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. They point out that this specific date over the years has literally been his best ever, as he's nailed 34 3-pointers throughout his career on Feb. 27.

That's an amazing stat to think about, but it just goes to show that sometimes the ball just doesn't fall, even when you're an elite shooter. Curry will get a chance to bounce back on Tuesday when the team travels to take on the Washington Wizards.

If we had to make a bet, Curry, who's averaging 24.8 points per game and four 3-pointers per game, is likely going to turn it around sooner than later, and it'll probably happen on Tuesday against the Wizards.

