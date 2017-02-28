Shanghai SIPG are now two for two in Group F of the Asian Champions League after they overcome Western Sydney Wanderers.

The club’s two biggest stars, Hulk and Oscar, both scored within the first 20 minutes as Shanghai battered their opponents from Australia.

“We looked dangerous going forward throughout the game,” Shanghai manager Andre Villas-Boas said afterwards, via the Daily Mail.

Article continues below

Despite the impressive win, the Chinese Super League outfit aren’t top of Group F. That honour goes to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, who have scored nine goals in their two wins.

Oscar’s latest goal continues his impressive start to life in China. The Brazilian, who signed from Chelsea for £52 million last month, scored on his debut and was the hero in Shanghai’s ACL win over Seoul last week.

Article continues below

When Seoul were awarded a penalty, the 25-year-old midfielder told his goalkeeper which way to dive. Yan Junling trusted his new teammate and proceeded to save the spot-kick.

Then there was the time Oscar bamboozled a linesman with a Cruyff turn.

So it seems as if Oscar is earning every penny of his £400,000-per-week wages in Asia.

Oscar’s critics will point to the standard of football in China, which is some way below what he was used to in the Premier League. But who can complain if he continues to put on a show?

Watch Oscar's latest goal

That’s exactly what the midfielder did against Western Sydney Wanderers. His goal was a thing of beauty; a wonderful team move which he started with a cool nutmeg and finished with a composed finish.

Check it out below.

Let’s face it, Oscar wouldn’t have been able to do that in England’s top flight. He was allowed to ghost into the box with ease and some goalkeepers would have got a hand to his shot.

But if things are so easy for him, why would he ever consider returning to Europe?

Oscar believes the CSL can keep growing

Especially if the CSL continues to attract big names as it attempts to rival the Premier League, something Oscar hopes will happen.

"I think the Chinese clubs [spend] a lot of money for the players to go to China, to make the league stronger," he told Sky Sports, per the Mirror.

"Of course the Premier League [has higher] level of players in the world but the Chinese guys are very good.

"They help the new players a lot and I hope they continue this because I come to help.”

Will the CSL rival the Premier League one day? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms