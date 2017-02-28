This week on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns turned their rivalry up a notch on the final stop before the Fastlane pay-per-view by taking the action to the crowd.

The segment was originally intended to be a contract signing segment, but obviously, when you have Reigns and Strowman in the ring it’s a massive disappointment if a brawl doesn’t break out.

BRAWL

The duo didn’t disappoint as they brawled all over the arena, but the biggest talking point that swept social media last night was one particular Spear that The Big Dog landed on The Monster Among Men.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, a security guard was in the wrong place at the wrong time when Reigns hit a massive Spear on Strowman, and he went crashing through the barricade as the two giants landed on him.

Some outlets reported that the security guard wasn’t originally supposed to be there and was a genuine member of staff who stands closer to the barricade to separate the WWE stars from the audience.

However, it has now been confirmed that the security guard was supposed to be in that spot, as he is a Canadian independent wrestler called ‘Hotshot’ Danny Duggan.

WWE usually hire independent wrestlers whenever they need them to appear in certain segments, and most recently we saw the company do that when they brought in individuals to be a part of Adam Rose and the Rosebuds, when he was still with the company.

It’s not the first time Strowman has been in that situation, though.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, he steamrolled through an unlucky fan when chasing Sami Zayn through the crowd in December.

Regardless of whether the security guard was a wrestler, that definitely looked painful.

