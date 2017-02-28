The impressive XI of players that are out of contract this summer

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

With the cost of footballers increasing dramatically in recent years, the chance to sign a player on free transfer simply can’t be ignored.

Premier League clubs often fork out in the region of £20 million for unproven players so, when a talented player becomes available on a free, there are understandably plenty of clubs interested.

Even the biggest clubs aren’t afraid of securing someone on a Bosman.

Liverpool signed Joel Matip last summer for nothing, while Manchester United are reaping the benefits of winning the race to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So, with just three months remaining until the end of the season, we’ve taken a look at who could be available for free this summer.

And there is an incredible XI of stars that can be signed for free.

Take a look:

Goalkeeper | Iker Casillas | Porto

Casillas is a legendary goalkeeper but, at 35, his career is coming to an end. But he will definitely bring vast experience to any club he joins after winning three Champions Leagues, the World Cup and two European Championships.

FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-SPORTING

Right back | Bacary Sagna | Manchester City

There is likely to be an almighty clear out at the Etihad this summer and Sagna is bound to be part of that. His three-season spell at City doesn’t look as though it will be extended by Pep Guardiola.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Centre back | John Terry | Chelsea

Terry is still yet to be offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge and it’s looking increasingly likely that he is set to leave. He’s struggling to play regularly under Antonio Conte this season and may decide to spend his final few years of his playing career elsewhere.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Centre back | Pepe | Real Madrid

Need a tough tackling defender that takes no prisoners? Pepe is your man. The 34-year-old has played more than 300 times for Real Madrid but could well be let go at the end of the season.

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Left back | Gael Clichy | Manchester City

Like Sagna, Clichy could well find himself caught in the fire sale at City. Still only 31, Clichy would be a decent signing for many Premier League clubs.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Midfield | Michael Carrick | Manchester United

Carrick has been one of United’s most important players this season but, at 35, he simply can’t get around the pitch like he used to.

Jose Mourinho could still offer him a new deal, though.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Midfield | Jesus Navas | Manchester City

With the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at City, Navas is really struggling to play regularly this season. He’s now 31 and surely needs to join Sagna and Clichy in leaving this summer.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Midfield | Yaya Toure | Manchester City

Yet another City player that looks to be on his way out this summer. The 33-year-old has forced his way back into Guardiola’s plans but may be just a tad too old to earn a new deal.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Striker | Mario Balotelli | Nice

Nice only offered Balotelli a one-year deal last summer - something which speaks volumes about him as a player.

He started off his career in France brilliantly but it seems he may be back to his old self and has been dropped in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see whether Nice offer him a new deal or not.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LORIENT-NICE

Striker | Fernando Torres | Atletico Madrid

Torres was one of the greatest forwards in the world during his prime but the 32-year-old is no longer at the peak of his powers.

He’s still scored seven goals this season and could be worth a gamble. It's still uncomfirmed whether Atleti will decide to keep him or not, though.

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Striker | Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Manchester United

Do you think United regret only offering Ibrahimovic a one-year deal now? The Swede has surpassed everyone’s expectations and has scored 26 goals this season, helping them win the EFL Cup in the meantime.

His future is still undecided but it’s likely he’ll remain at Old Trafford for next season.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

