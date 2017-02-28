Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Rock, John Cena.

John Cena reveals his huge regret about his relationship with The Rock

Football News
24/7

John Cena and The Rock are two of the biggest names to ever break out of the WWE, but they haven't always seen eye-to-eye. 

Considering the massive success of both men, it's not surprising their fame, egos and loyalty to the WWE led to a clash between the two titanic talents.

Cena was highly-critical of The Rock's decision to focus on his Hollywood career instead of the sport that housed his meteoric rise to the top, but years later he sees the situation in a very different light. 

“It was stupid of me,” Cena said in an insightful interview with Sports illustrated.

“It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time. When you’re involved in the daily grind of WWE, and that’s something I never will let go of — I promise you that. I just love it, and I don’t think I need to say that, ever again, or have somebody question my allegiance to a brand."

Cena has taken a page out of The Rock's book in recent years, hosting Saturday Night Live, starring a variety of other television shows and plenty of big-screen films, and expanding his presence beyond the squared circle.

He, like The Rock, has worked to transcend the idea that he's only a professional wrestler. That the two couldn't get on the same page back in the early 2000's is disappointing, but since then it appears they've smoothed things over. 

"I’ve apologized to him in person, I’ve apologized to him publicly. I was completely wrong in the approach that I took. It was one-sided and selfish, and I’m glad the way it worked out, but I apologize for not being able to see his side of the fence.”

Do you see why Cena took issue with The Rock being "part-time," or was it important for him to break the mold for the superstars to come? Let us know in the comments!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Rock

